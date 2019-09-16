Maria Fassi honored with ANNIKA Award at Minnesota Twins game

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Arkansas star and current LPGA pro Maria Fassi won her second consecutive ANNIKA Award Presented by Stifel in June as the top women’s college golfer after another standout season for the Razorbacks as a senior.

On Monday night, she was presented the award by her now-close friend Annika Sorenstam before the Minnesota Twins game against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field.

Fassi became the award’s second two-time winner alongside Duke’s Leona Maguire (2017, 2015) after claiming the SEC title and then the individual NCAA Championship at her home course at Arkansas’ Blessings Golf Club. She recorded a 71.18 scoring average for the season, earned five top-5 finishes and posted seven rounds in the 60s over the course of the season.

ANNIKA Intercollegiate scores: Team | Individual

Before Monday’s night game, Fassi was back with her beloved Razorbacks at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo.

“It’s so nice to be able to come back in a different stage of my life,” said Fassi before Monday’s opening round of play.

While she was excited to be back with the team and head coach Shauna Estes-Taylor, Fassi noted it was a little weird being on the outside.

“I’m not playing for a team anymore, that’s something I’ve struggled with, getting used to being out there on my own,” Fassi said of her new life outside the amateur ranks.

While she misses the camaraderie – especially the practice rounds – Fassi said she’s now living her dream as a pro.