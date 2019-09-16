Safeway Open: Justin Thomas leads strong field in Napa

Led by No. 5 Justin Thomas, five of the top 15 players in the world will play in the Safeway Open in two weeks in Napa, California.

Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott are committed to play at the tournament, which starts Sept. 26 at Silverado Resort’s North Course.

Tournament organizers boast this year’s Safeway Open, the third event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 schedule, has the strongest field in its history. Cal alum Collin Morikawa, a rookie who won last season’s Barracuda Championship in July, is also competing in the Safeway.

Fred Couples, John Daly and Tony Romo will receive sponsor exemptions to play in the event.

It will be Thomas’ first start since tying for third at the season-ending Tour Championship and disclosing he had a recent scare with melanoma. He disclosed last week on social media that he had a small mole on his left leg checked and was diagnosed with melanoma, which was caught early.