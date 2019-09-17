Akshay Bhatia signs endorsement deal with Callaway

On the eve of his professional debut at this week’s Sanderson Farms Championship, 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia, a member of the victorious United States Walker Cup team has signed an endorsement contract with Callaway.

Financial terms of the agreement were not made available, but Bhatia, who reached the No. 1 spot in the world junior rankings and No. 4 in the world amateur rankings, will use a Callaway bag and an Epic Flash driver.

Tim Reed, Callaway’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, said in a release, “Akshay is one of the most prolific amateurs the golf world has seen in a long time, and we’re thrilled to have him join our Professional Tour Staff.”