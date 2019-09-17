Sanderson Farms Championship: Odds, predictions, picks, PGA Tour best bets

The second event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season takes place at the Country Club of Jackson with the Sanderson Farms Championship. It is no longer an opposite-field event and carries a full 500 FedExCup points. Cameron Champ is the defending champion.
My model at Fantasy National this week is based on the key stats of:
- Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Strokes Gained: Approach
- Strokes Gained: Putting
- Opportunities Gained
- Proximity from 150-175 Yards
- Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards
Sanderson Farms Championship – Tier 1
Joaquin Niemann (+1400)
Niemann is in a great spot for the elusive back-to-back win on the PGA Tour’s fall swing. The Chilean moved up from No. 84 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 50 with his first career win last week. He looks to pace another weak field after gaining 2.20 strokes per round on the greens at The Greenbrier, according to Data Golf. He’s a heavy favorite, with a $100 wager paying out a profit of $140.
Brandt Snedeker (+1600)
Snedeker is the second-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure. He ranks 14th in my stat model with a top rank of 18th in SG: Putting and is 22nd in SG: Approach. He finished his 2018-19 season with five straight made cuts, including a sixth at The Northern Trust and a fifth at the BMW Championship as part of the FEC Playoffs.
Sanderson Farms Championship – Tier 2
J.T. Poston (+4000)
Poston made it to the BMW Championship in August before being eliminated from the playoffs. He’s just two tournaments removed from his win at the Wyndham Championship, when he fired four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 62. He made the cut here each of the last three years and ranks third in the stat model over everyone’s last 24 rounds.
Emiliano Grillo (+4500)
Putting has long prevented Grillo from returning to the winner’s circle since his victory at the 2015 Frys.com Open in a weaker fall field. He ranks 131st in this week’s field in the key stat, but he’s best in the field in three others: SG: Approach, Opportunities Gained and Proximity. An average performance with the flat stick would get the job done in Jackson.
Sanderson Farms Championship – Longshots
Ryan Armour (+9000)
Armour picked up his lone PGA Tour victory here in Oct. 2017. He finished just T54 last year, while making 17 of 28 cuts with one top 10 on the season. He enters this week 10th in SG: Putting. He ranked second in the field in the stat in 2017.
Sam Burns (+10000)
Burns doesn’t have a pro win since April 1, 2018, on the Web.com Tour, and he missed the cut last week in his first event since the John Deere Classic in July. He was T3 here last October for one of his three top 10s on the abbreviated season. A $100 wager fetches $10,000 in profit.
2019-20 winners: Joaquin Niemann – A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (+2800)
