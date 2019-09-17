Sanderson Farms Championship: Odds, predictions, picks, PGA Tour best bets

The second event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season takes place at the Country Club of Jackson with the Sanderson Farms Championship. It is no longer an opposite-field event and carries a full 500 FedExCup points. Cameron Champ is the defending champion.

My model at Fantasy National this week is based on the key stats of:

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting

Opportunities Gained

Proximity from 150-175 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 550-600 Yards

Sanderson Farms Championship – Tier 1

Joaquin Niemann (+1400)

Niemann is in a great spot for the elusive back-to-back win on the PGA Tour’s fall swing. The Chilean moved up from No. 84 in the Official World Golf Ranking to No. 50 with his first career win last week. He looks to pace another weak field after gaining 2.20 strokes per round on the greens at The Greenbrier, according to Data Golf. He’s a heavy favorite, with a $100 wager paying out a profit of $140.

Brandt Snedeker (+1600)

Snedeker is the second-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure. He ranks 14th in my stat model with a top rank of 18th in SG: Putting and is 22nd in SG: Approach. He finished his 2018-19 season with five straight made cuts, including a sixth at The Northern Trust and a fifth at the BMW Championship as part of the FEC Playoffs.

Sanderson Farms Championship – Tier 2

J.T. Poston (+4000)

Poston made it to the BMW Championship in August before being eliminated from the playoffs. He’s just two tournaments removed from his win at the Wyndham Championship, when he fired four consecutive rounds in the 60s, including a final-round 62. He made the cut here each of the last three years and ranks third in the stat model over everyone’s last 24 rounds.

Emiliano Grillo (+4500)

Putting has long prevented Grillo from returning to the winner’s circle since his victory at the 2015 Frys.com Open in a weaker fall field. He ranks 131st in this week’s field in the key stat, but he’s best in the field in three others: SG: Approach, Opportunities Gained and Proximity. An average performance with the flat stick would get the job done in Jackson.

Sanderson Farms Championship – Longshots

Ryan Armour (+9000)

Armour picked up his lone PGA Tour victory here in Oct. 2017. He finished just T54 last year, while making 17 of 28 cuts with one top 10 on the season. He enters this week 10th in SG: Putting. He ranked second in the field in the stat in 2017.

Sam Burns (+10000)

Burns doesn’t have a pro win since April 1, 2018, on the Web.com Tour, and he missed the cut last week in his first event since the John Deere Classic in July. He was T3 here last October for one of his three top 10s on the abbreviated season. A $100 wager fetches $10,000 in profit.

Complete odds

Golfer Odds Joaquín Niemann 25/1 Sungjae Im 28/1 Brandt Snedeker 30/1 Scottie Scheffler 33/1 Lucas Glover 35/1 Brian Harman 40/1 Byeong Hun An 40/1 Corey Conners 40/1 Cameron Smith 45/1 Emiliano Grillo 50/1 J.T. Poston 50/1 Russell Henley 50/1 Ben Taylor 50/1 Austin Cook 55/1 Sebastián Muñoz 55/1 Si Woo Kim 55/1 Aaron Wise 60/1 Bronson Burgoon 60/1 Cameron Champ 60/1 Dylan Frittelli 60/1 Kyle Stanley 60/1 Luke List 60/1 Martin Laird 60/1 Nick Taylor 60/1 Denny McCarthy 66/1 Grayson Murray 66/1 Harris English 66/1 Kevin Streelman 66/1 Matt Jones 66/1 Tom Hoge 66/1 Wyndham Clark 66/1 Zach Johnson 66/1 Richy Werenski 70/1 Adam Schenk 80/1 Brice Garnett 80/1 Cameron Tringale 80/1 Charley Hoffman 80/1 Doc Redman 80/1 Harry Higgs 80/1 Joseph Bramlett 80/1 Kramer Hickok 80/1 Lanto Griffin 80/1 Mark Hubbard 80/1 Patrick Rodgers 80/1 Peter Uihlein 80/1 Robby Shelton 80/1 Robert Streb 80/1 Roberto Castro 80/1 Ryan Armour 80/1 Sam Burns 80/1 Sepp Straka 80/1 Adam Long 90/1 Andrew Landry 90/1 Bill Haas 90/1 Brandon Hagy 90/1 Chesson Hadley 90/1 D.J. Trahan 90/1 Doug Ghim 90/1 J.J. Spaun 90/1 Jason Dufner 90/1 Ryan Brehm 90/1 Scott Harrington 90/1 Anirban Lahiri 100/1 Brian Stuard 100/1 Cameron Davis 100/1 Carlos Ortiz 100/1 David Hearn 100/1 Dominic Bozzelli 100/1 Fabian Gomez 100/1 Henrik Norlander 100/1 Jimmy Walker 100/1 Johnson Wagner 100/1 Matthew NeSmith 100/1 Michael Thompson 100/1 Patton Kizzire 100/1 Peter Malnati 100/1 Rob Oppenheim 100/1 Ryan Blaum 100/1 Sam Ryder 100/1 Scott Brown 100/1 Scott Stallings 100/1 Shawn Stefani 100/1 Zac Blair 100/1 Zack Sucher 100/1 Adam Svensson 125/1 Ben Martin 125/1 Billy Hurley III 125/1 Bo Hoag 125/1 Brendon Todd 125/1 Cameron Percy 125/1 Chase Seiffert 125/1 David Lingmerth 125/1 Hank Lebioda 125/1 Jonathan Byrd 125/1 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125/1 Matt Every 125/1 Seamus Power 125/1 Stewart Cink 125/1 Ted Potter Jr. 125/1 Tyler McCumber 125/1 Wes Roach 125/1 Alex Cejka 150/1 Ben Crane 150/1 Brian Gay 150/1 Chris Baker 150/1 Davis Riley 150/1 Jamie Lovemark 150/1 Jim Herman 150/1 Josh Teater 150/1 Mark Anderson 150/1 Morgan Hoffman 150/1 Nelson Ledesma 150/1 Rafael Campos 150/1 Rhein Gibson 150/1 Ricky Barnes 150/1 Robert Garrigus 150/1 Sangmoon Bae 150/1 Sebastian Cappelen 150/1 Stephan Jaegar 150/1 Tyler Duncan 150/1 Xinjun Zhang 150/1 Akshay Bhatia 175/1 Ben Taylor 175/1 Braden Thornberry 175/1 Chip McDaniel 175/1 George McNeill 175/1 John Merrick 175/1 Boo Weekley 200/1 Chad Campbell 200/1 Derek Ernst 200/1 Justin Suh 200/1 K.J. Choi 200/1 Michael Gligic 200/1 Tim Wilkinson 200/1 Vince Covello 200/1 Vincent Whaley 200/1 Will Gordon 200/1 Chandler Phillips 250/1 Freddie Jacobson 250/1 Garrett Osborn 250/1 J.J. Henry 250/1 Kevin Stadler 250/1 Martin Trainer 250/1 Michael Gellerman 250/1 Tommy Gainey 250/1 Arjun Atwal 300/1 Brendon de Jonge 300/1 Daniel Chopra 300/1 Greg Sonnier 300/1 John Rollins 300/1 John Senden 300/1 Michael Kim 300/1 Parker McLachlin 300/1 Robert Allenby 300/1 Tim Herron 300/1

2019-20 winners: Joaquin Niemann – A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (+2800)

