Sanderson Farms Championship tee times, TV and streaming info, odds

The Sanderson Farms Championship gets underway on Thursday at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

It’s the second event on the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule. Cameron Champ is the defending champion.

The tournament is no longer an opposite-field event as it was a year ago. The field of 156 golfers is listed below with their Thursday and Friday tee times.

Sanderson Farms Championship TV info

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m., Golf Channel

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Featured groups for Thursday-Friday

Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour, Bill Haas, Thursday, 12:31 p.m. (No. 1); Friday, 7:31 a.m. (No. 10).

Corey Conners, Adam Long, J.T. Poston, Thursday, 12:42 p.m. (No. 1); Friday, 7:42 a.m. (No. 10).

Brandt Snedeker, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson, Thursday, 7:31 a.m. (No. 10); Friday, 12:31 p.m. (No. 1).

Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim, Thursday, 7:42 a.m. (No. 10); Friday, 12:42 p.m. (No. 1)

TV info and tee times are ET.

1st Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Jamie Lovemark, Zac Blair, Mark Hubbard 7:10 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Tim Herron, Morgan Hoffmann 7:21 a.m. Billy Hurley III, John Rollins, Tom Hoge 7:31 a.m. Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr., Austin Cook 7:42 a.m. Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Patton Kizzire 7:52 a.m. Jason Dufner, Kevin Stadler, K.J. Choi 8:03 a.m. John Merrick, Roberto Castro, Luke List 8:13 a.m. Brian Harman, Matt Every, J.J. Spaun 8:24 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Jonathan Byrd, Ricky Barnes 8:34 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Cameron Percy, Wyndham Clark 8:45 a.m. Rhein Gibson, Scott Harrington, Adam Svensson 8:55 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Stephan Jaeger 9:06 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Cameron Davis, Chandler Phillips Noon John Senden, Sam Ryder, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 12:10 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Boo Weekley, Brendon de Jonge 12:21 p.m. Richy Werenski, Sungjae Im, Doc Redman 12:31 p.m. Cameron Champ, Ryan Armour, Bill Haas 12:42 p.m. J.T. Poston, Corey Conners, Adam Long 12:52 p.m. David Lingmerth, Ben Martin, Sepp Straka 1:03 p.m. George McNeill, Freddie Jacobson, Josh Teater 1:13 p.m. Chesson Hadley, Harris English, Adam Schenk 1:24 p.m. Russell Henley, Scott Brown, Brian Gay 1:34 p.m. Xinjun Zhang, Ryan Brehm, Davis Riley 1:45 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Lanto Griffin, Michael Gligic 1:55 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Nelson Ledesma, Michael Gellerman 2:06 p.m. Ben Taylor, Bo Hoag, Will Gordon

10th Tee – Thursday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Johnson Wagner, Robert Garrigus, Daniel Chopra 7:10 a.m. Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae, David Hern 7:21 a.m. Peter Malnati, Robert Streb, Robert Allenby 7:31 a.m. Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink 7:42 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim 7:52 a.m. Charley Hoffman, D.J. Trahan, Anirban Lahiri 8:03 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor, Matt Jones 8:13 a.m. Brian Stuard, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon 8:24 a.m. Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns, Robby Shelton 8:34 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Harry Higgs, Braden Thornberry 8:45 a.m. Seamus Power, Mark Anderson, Chase Seiffert 8:55 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Chris Baker, Justin Suh 9:06 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Zack Sucher, Chip McDaniel Noon Ben Crane, Derek Ernst, Byeong Hun An 12:10 p.m. Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings, Sebastián Muñoz 12:21 p.m. Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Tim Wilkinson 12:31 p.m. Jim Herman, Martin Trainer, Aaron Wise 12:42 p.m. Grayson Murray, Jimmy Walker, Lucas Glover 12:52 p.m. Alex Cejka, Michael Thompson, Shawn Stefani 1:03 p.m. Martin Laird, Tommy Gainey, Parker McLachlin 1:13 p.m. J.J. Henry, Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy 1:24 p.m. Arjun Atwal, Brandon Hagy, Scottie Scheffler 1:34 p.m. Rafael Campos, Sebastian Cappelen, Akshay Bhatia 1:45 p.m. Wes Roach, Hank Lebioda, Greg Sonnier 1:55 p.m. Doug Ghin, Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley 2:06 p.m. Vince Covello, Matthew NeSmith, Garrett Osborn

1st Tee – Friday

Tee Time Players 7 a.m. Ben Crane, Derek Ernst, Byeong Hun An 7:10 a.m. Brendon Todd, Scott Stallings, Sebastián Muñoz 7:21 a.m. Chad Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Tim Wilkinson 7:31 a.m. Jim Herman, Martin Trainer, Aaron Wise 7:42 a.m. Grayson Murray, Jimmy Walker, Lucas Glover 7:52 a.m. Alex Cejka, Michael Thompson, Shawn Stefani 8:03 a.m. Martin Laird, Tommy Gainey, Parker McLachlin 8:13 a.m. J.J. Henry, Carlos Ortiz, Denny McCarthy 8:24 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Brandon Hagy, Scottie Scheffler 8:34 a.m. Rafael Campos, Sebastian Cappelen, Akshay Bhatia 8:45 a.m. Wes Roach, Hank Lebioda, Greg Sonnier 8:55 a.m. Doug Ghim, Joseph Bramlett, Vincent Whaley 9:06 a.m. Vince Covello, Matthew NeSmith, Garrett Osborn Noon Johnson Wagner, Robert Garrigus, Daniel Chopra 12:10 p.m. Cameron Smith, Sangmoon Bae, David Hearn 12:21 p.m. Peter Malnati, Robert Streb, Robert Allenby 12:31 p.m. Brandt Snedeker, Zach Johnson, Stewart Cink 12:42 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim 12:52 p.m. Charley Hoffman, D.J. Trahan, Anirban Lahiri 1:03 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Nick Taylor, Matt Jones 1:13 p.m. Brian Stuard, Cameron Tringale, Bronson Burgoon 1:24 p.m. Ryan Blaum, Sam Burns, Robby Shelton 1:34 p.m. Maverick McNealy, Harry Higgs, Braden Thornberry 1:45 p.m. Seamus Power, Mark Anderson, Chase Seiffert 1:55 p.m. Henrik Norlander, Chris Baker, Justin Suh 2:06 p.m. Peter Uihlein, Zack Sucher, Chip McDaniel

10th Tee – Friday