Wake Forest, freshman Rachel Kuehn extend leads after ANNIKA Intercollegiate second round

LAKE ELMO, MINN. — USC’s women’s golf team made the challenging greens of Royal Golf Club look like a mini golf course on Tuesday at the 2019 ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M, shooting 9 under as a team to rocket up the team leaderboard.

It still wasn’t enough to catch Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons put on an impressive performance of their own to the tune of 6 under in the second round. Sitting 12 under for the tournament with one day to play, last season’s runner-up at the NCAA Championship holds a six-shot lead over the Trojans.

Arkansas, starting three freshmen this week, are third at 4 under followed by Texas (-3) with Arizona State and Arizona (-2) T-5.

Wake Forest freshman Rachel Kuehn, playing in her first collegiate event, took the day one lead after a bogey-free 5-under 67. The Asheville, North Carolina native extended that lead on day two with another 5-under 67 and she sits atop the individual leaderboard at 10 under, four shots clear of Texas’ Kaitlyn Papp and Arkansas’ Kajal Mistry.

USC’s Aiko Leong had the best round of the day with a bogey-free 6-under 66 and sits T-4 at 4 under alongside Trojan teammate Alyaa Abdulghany, Arizona’s Vivian Hou and Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali, who made a hole-in-one on Monday on the par-3 16th.

The third and final round of the sixth ANNIKA Intercollegiate begins at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning.