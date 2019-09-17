This one photo defines what the Solheim Cup is all about

While the winning putt made by Suzann Pettersen has been dissected and widely applauded in the days since Europe won the Solhiem Cup, this photo might capture the match in the best way possible.

American Marina Alex, a rookie, fell to Pettersen in the pivotal match when her 10-foot birdie putt slid wide and Pettersen canned hers from 6 feet on the 18th hole.

Here’s what Alex wrote on Twitter with a copy of a photo in which she is being embraced by Pettersen moments after the match.

“This is what golf is about! Win, lose, draw… I’m proud to be a part of this moment ❤️ this @2019solheimcup represented everything great about the he game!”

Indeed, everyone will remember the 2019 Solheim Cup for the superb matches, Pettersen’s clutch putt, the drama and the sportsmanship displayed by all players on both sides.