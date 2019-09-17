Tiger Woods' girlfriend is dismissed from wrongful death lawsuit

Erica Herman, the girlfriend of Tiger Woods, has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the parents of a deceased bartender who worked at The Woods in Jupiter, Florida.

Herman was general manager of the restaurant, which is still named as a defendant in the lawsuit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida. The notice of her voluntary dismissal was filed Sept. 10, according to court documents.

Tiger Woods was dismissed as a defendant in the lawsuit in June. The lawsuit was filed in May by Mary Katherine Belowsky and Scott Duchene, who are the parents of Nicholas Immesberger, who worked at The Woods as a bartender.

Immesberger, 24, had an estimated blood alcohol concentration of 0.256 — more than three times the legal limit in Florida — when his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette crashed on Dec. 10, 2018.

The lawsuit alleged Immesberger was over-served for about three hours after his shift at The Woods concluded on the day of the fatal crash.

Woods’ attorney, Barry A. Postman from the firm of Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A., said in a statement in June that Woods “should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger’s death.”

“While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger’s car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing,” Postman said.