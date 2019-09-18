Forecaddie: 18Birdies’ Scott McNealy hosts secret Trump fundraiser

Secrecy surrounded the locale of President Donald Trump’s Silicon Valley stop on Tuesday. Guests met at a gathering spot without knowing the final location where they would be donating healthy sums to his reelection bid.

The mystery for some ended when neighbors of Scott McNealy tweeted the campaign fundraiser’s locale as the 18Birdies investor’s lavish Palo Alto mansion. A small group of protesters and the infamous Trump baby balloon turned up, too. The Forecaddie confirmed the fundraiser site as the 32,000-square-foot McNealy home where son Maverick — owner of a 2019-20 PGA Tour card after a year on the Korn Ferry Tour — grew up and enjoyed an incredible backyard practice area to hone his skills.

The Man Out Front notices the four-story manse has been on the market for over a year, with the asking price holding steady at $96.8 million, around $80 million more than the appraised price, according to Curbed. (TMOF points this out just in case you were in the market for a 13-acre West Coast hideaway featuring a pizza room, hockey rink and movie theater.)

Besides his consistent support of President Trump, Scott McNealy has dabbled in golf since cashing out of Sun Microsystems, the wildly successful company he co-founded in 1982 with three others. Eight years ago the Harvard and Stanford-educated Indiana native pushed the Alternate Golf concept dubbed “Flogton” (Notgolf backwards), while more recently McNealy took an equity and consulting role with the millennial-focused golf app, 18Birdies.

How much was raised from the campaign fundraiser is not yet known, but maybe some prospective mansion buyers were reminded just what a long career in Silicon Valley can buy.