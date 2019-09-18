Eamon's Corner: Team golf almost never disappoints, but the absence of it does

What the Ryder and Solheim Cups provide is that combustible mix of great golf, personality clashes, sportsmanship, gamesmanship and sometimes even sour grapes.

Team golf almost never disappoints. But the absence of it does.

In a little over 300 days, at the Summer Olympics in Japan, we’ll get 72 holes of men’s and women’s individual stroke play. The same thing we see every other week of the year.

Golf would benefit enormously from seeing men and women compete together in a team event and the Olympics is a perfect stage for it.

