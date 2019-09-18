In her first college event, Rachel Kuehn leads Wake Forest to team, individual wins at ANNIKA Intercollegiate

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Taylor Britton/ANNIKA Foundation

College

By September 18, 2019 5:03 pm

LAKE ELMO, MINN. — Three years ago Wake Forest didn’t have a women’s golf program.

On Wednesday, the Demon Deacons announced their presence with authority at Royal Golf Club as one of the best programs in the country with a dominant team and individual win at the premier women’s Div. I college golf tournament, the ANNIKA Intercollegiate presented by 3M.

Last season’s NCAA runner-up to Duke, Wake Forest cruised to the team title at 17 under, finishing an astounding 14 strokes clear of second place Arkansas (-3). Texas placed third at 2 under, with Arizona State (+1) and Southern California (+2) rounding out the top five.

The Demon Deacons were led by their happy-go-lucky freshman Rachel Kuehn, who won her first college event wire-to-wire thanks to consecutive rounds of 67 and a final round 69, bookended with a birdie on the 18th hole.

Kuehn won with ease, with Arizona’s Vivian Hou placing second at 8 under, followed by Texas’ Kaitlyn Papp (-7), Arkansas’ Kajal Mistry (-5) and Wake Forest’s Swing Liu (-4).

Past ANNIKA Intercollegiate champions

2018

Alabama: -28 (836)
Patty Tavatanakit (UCLA): -13 (203)

2017

Arkansas: -16 (848)
Maria Fassi (Arkansas): -10 (206)

2016

USC: -24 (840)
Maria Fassi (Arkansas): -11 (205)

2015

USC: -36 (828)
Karen Chung (USC): -12 (204)

2014

South Carolina: -10 (854)
Justine Dreher (South Carolina): -9 (207)

