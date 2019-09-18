Sanderson Farms Championship: Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The Sanderson Farms Championship returns to Country Club of Jackson for a sixth consecutive year. The 2019-20 tournament is being bumped up to a standalone event with a full field and 500 FedExCup points up for grabs.

Brandt Snedeker, ranked No. 41 in the world, is the best player from the Official World Golf Ranking scheduled to tee off Thursday morning. Last week’s winner of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Joaquin Niemann, moved up to No. 50 in the OWGR with his first career win and looks for a second straight victory on the PGA Tour’s fall swing.

Here are my top-30 fantasy golf rankings for the 2019-2020 Sanderson Farms Championship.

30. Lanto Griffin

Coming off a 13th-place finish last week at The Greenbrier where he gained 1.26 strokes per round on the putting surfaces.

29. Aaron Wise

Last season ended with a T-43 finish at The Northern Trust and makes his 2019-20 season debut. Had a T-25 here in 2018.

28. Doug Ghim

The low Amateur at the 2018 Masters and the winner of the Ben Hogan Award that year as the best male college player is being quickly forgotten among the new wave of top additions to the Tour.

27. Andrew Landry

Missed the cut last week at plus-1 in an awful putting performance, but grabbed a T-30 and a T-19 in much stronger fields to conclude his 2018-19 season.

26. Kyle Stanley

A two-time winner looking for his first since the 2017 Quicken Loans National. Hasn’t played here since back-to-back missed cuts in 2015 and 2016.

25. Zach Johnson

Ranked No. 66 in the OWGR at the end of the 2018 season, he fell to 133rd with 13 made cuts in 19 events last year.

24. Russell Henley

Placed T-14 in his last appearance in 2017; scored in the 60s in each of the first three rounds last week en route to a T-57 finish.

23. Cameron Smith

The second-best golfer in the field by the OWGR measure finished T-11 in his last trip to CC of Jackson in 2017.

22. Brian Stuard

Ranks 28th in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting and 14th in Opportunities Gained over everyone’s last 24 rounds.

21. Byeong Hun An

Typically struggles with the putter to derail a strong tee-to-green game but gained 0.08 strokes per round last week to finish T-47.

20. Rafael Campos

Ranks 14th in the field in SG: Putting over everyone’s last 24 rounds. Gained 0.94 strokes per round before missing the cut last week.

19. Cameron Tringale

Ranks ninth in the field in Opportunities Gained and finished T-50 last year and T-53 in 2018.

18. Sam Burns

T-3 last October and picked up two other top 10s before his 2018-19 season ended in mid-July due to a broken ankle suffered at home.

17. Ryan Armour

The 2018 champion made six of his final seven cuts last season before being eliminated from the FEC Playoffs with a 43rd-place finish at The Northern Trust.

16. Bronson Burgoon

Picked up a T-19 finish last week for just his third top-20 result since the beginning of last season. Ranks sixth in the field in Opportunities Gained.

15. Kevin Streelman

Finished last season ranked No. 19 on Tour with .919 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green per round through 69 measured rounds. Missed last week’s cut on the number.

14. Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler finished T-7 last week despite losing 0.44 strokes per round with the flat stick. Was T-45 here last year.

13. Sebastian Munoz

Was T-50 and T-35 in 2019 and 2017, respectively, also finished T-7 last week despite a poor putting performance.

12. Wyndham Clark

Enters as the 13th-best putter in the field over everyone’s last 24 rounds and has the 16th-best scoring average on par 5s between 550 and 600 yards.

11. Lucas Glover

Ninth in SG: Off-the-Tee and second in Par 5 Scoring between the key distances. T-14 last year and T-5 in 2017.

10. Robby Shelton

Raced off to the first-round lead last week at The Greenbrier before finishing T-7.

9. Brian Harman

Makes his first appearance in Jackson but ranks 10th in the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and Par 5 Scoring.

8. Corey Conners

Fourth in the field in Opportunities Gained, second in SG: Off-the-Tee and third in SG: Approach. Was second last year before his win at the Valero Texas Open in April.

7. Emiliano Grillo

Struggles with the putter, but leads the field in SG: Approach, Opportunities Gained and Proximity from the key distance of 150-175 yards.

6. J.T. Poston

Ranks 10th in SG: Approach and 19th in Opportunities Gained. Well-rested since his T-16 at the BMW Championship.

5. Denny McCarthy

The No. 1 putter in the field over everyone’s last 24 rounds. Gained 2.19 strokes on the greens last week, ranking second behind Niemann.

4. Brandt Snedeker

Has never played CC of Jackson, but is the top-ranked player from the OWGR in attendance. Last won the Wyndham Championship in 2018.

3. Vaughn Taylor

Has never missed a cut in Jackson with a top finish of T-10 in 2018. Made 10 straight cuts to end his 2018-19 season.

2. Sungjae Im

The second-best putter behind McCarthy in the field. Vaulted up from No. 98 to No. 54 in the OWGR last season.

1. Joaquin Niemann

Looking to become the first since Ernie Els in 2003 to win the first two events of a PGA Tour season. Had a dominating putting performance last week with 2.20 strokes gained per round.

