The Challenge: Japan Skins set with Tiger Woods taking on Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama

The long-talked about Tiger Woods Skins Game in Japan has finally been announced.

Woods will take on Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in The Challenge: Japan Skins in October, an event that will kick off the Zozo Championship week. Both events will be staged at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The purse will be $350,00. The skins game will feature in-match challenges, each hole will have an increasing amount of money riding on it and the golf will be timed to finish under the lights.

The Zozo is the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan and will be the week of Oct. 21. The skins game will be Oct. 20 at 11 p.m. ET and will be produced in English and Japanese. It will be live on Golf Channel in the U.S. For the global audience, the skins game will be free, live and on-demand, exclusively on Discovery’s GOLFTV, once viewers register online for the service. Fans in the UK and Ireland will need to pay a subscription fee.

Woods last played in Japan 13 years ago.

“I haven’t played a skins format in quite some time, so it will be fun to try something a little different and add a few strategic elements as we compete,” Woods said in a statement. “There has already been some friendly banter between us and that will continue until we get to the first tee.”