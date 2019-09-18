Jack Nicklaus explains his Ryder Cup Concession 50 years later

Jack Nicklaus broke into a hearty laugh.

“There’s been a lot of mileage out of just a two-foot putt,” he recently told Golfweek.

But it wasn’t just any two-foot putt the Golden Bear was referencing. For the 24 inches of putting surface on the 18th hole at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England, on the final day of the 1969 Ryder Cup, prompted one of the defining moments in the history of the biennial match between the finest golfers from the USA and their counterparts in Europe.

Actually, there wasn’t even a putt. Nicklaus made sure of that with an act of sportsmanship that lives on 50 years later.

Back then, the team from over the pond was comprised of the best golfers from Great Britain and Ireland (players from continental Europe were added in 1979). The matches had been lopsided in favor of the U.S. heading into 1969, with the Americans winning 14 of the first 17 encounters. But in 1969, the match in England was a tense confrontation rife with controversy and marred by shredded nerves and frayed tempers.

The acrimonious week came down to the anchor match on Sept. 20, involving Ryder Cup rookie Nicklaus facing Tony Jacklin, the hero of GB&I who won the British Open that year. Jacklin became the first from Great Britain or Ireland to win a major since Max Faulkner won the British Open in 1951.

With 31 matches completed, it was 15½-15½. Jacklin made a monster putt for eagle on the 17th hole to square the match, and both players were on the green in two at the par-4 18th with the 17-inch, gold Cup awaiting the victor.

Jacklin left his putt two feet short, while Nicklaus ran his attempt five feet by the hole. But Nicklaus drained his comebacker and then extended his hand in a gesture that was criticized by a few at the time but heralded by many more ever since.

“I knew going down the 18th hole as long as I didn’t lose the hole, we would retain the cup. Jacklin had a 25-footer and I had a 17- or 18-footer. He ran it up close and I ran it five feet by the hole and thought ‘Oh what an idiot,’” Nicklaus said. “I had a downhill left-to-right slider that I made, and I knew the match was essentially over from the standpoint of losing. I didn’t think of all this at the same time, but Tony had been the first hero that England had had in a long time. If he would’ve missed that putt, the British press would’ve barbecued him.”

Instead of Jacklin facing a knee-knocker to earn the first tie in Ryder Cup history, Nicklaus bent over and picked up his opponent’s marker and conceded the putt. The two finished equal and the matches ended up 16-16.

Nicklaus and Jacklin walked off the with their arms wrapped around each other. The moment became known as The Concession.

“I don’t believe you would have missed that, but I’d never give you the opportunity in these circumstances,” Nicklaus said at the time, according to Jacklin’s recollection of the moment.

“I didn’t want to put him in that position. He was a good friend,” said Nicklaus, who would later face Jacklin twice when the two were captains in the Ryder Cup, each winning once. The two also collaborated on a golf club in Florida. Its name? The Concession.

Not all welcomed Nicklaus’ considerate deed in ’69, starting with U.S. captain Sam Snead, the record holder with 82 PGA Tour titles, including seven majors. Snead, as Gwilym S. Brown wrote for Sports Illustrated that week, also “can be a crude, sullen, cantankerous old buzzard, and he is about as capable of leadership as Ebenezer Scrooge.”

“When it happened, all the boys thought it was ridiculous to give him that putt,” Snead said at the time. “We went over there to win, not to be good ol’ boys.”

Still, Nicklaus said he’d repeat his act of generosity.

“The Ryder Cup in my opinion is a goodwill event that brings two golfing bodies together. It’s about camaraderie. It’s for bragging rights,” Nicklaus said. “I’ve asked other captains since, ‘What would you want your player to do?’ and they’ve said, ‘I’d want them to do exactly what you did.’

“I think in the spirit of the matches it was the right thing to do.”

Contributing: Adam Woodard