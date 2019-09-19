Phil Mickelson paired with Steph Curry; Tony Romo with Justin Thomas at Safeway Open Pro-Am

There will be some serious star power at the Safeway Open Pro-Am in Napa, California, next week.

Phil Mickelson will tee it up with two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry, while CBS’ star NFL analyst Tony Romo will play with Justin Thomas.

Mickelson and Curry will tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Silverado Resort and Spa. Thomas and Romo will be in the next group at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Romo is also playing the tournament after he accepted a sponsor exemption two months ago.

“I am looking forward to playing at Silverado Resort in the Safeway Open Pro-Am again this year. It is a great event and to have the opportunity to play with a pro like Phil Mickelson is incredibly exciting,” said Curry in a statement.

Mickelson’s last tournament was the BMW Championship, where he finished T-48. Thomas won the event by three shots over Patrick Cantlay.

On Thursday, in apparent preparation for next week, Curry tweeted at Mickelson, asking if his calf workout was up to Phil’s standards.

Hmm, almost @Stephencurry30. It’s a very technical move, best if I show you in person. I’ll be in Napa next week if you really want #CalvesLikeAdonis https://t.co/93uHBH3qDJ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) September 19, 2019

Mickelson promised to show Curry in person. The two then traded jokes about hitting bombs.

A day earlier, Mickelson replied on Twitter to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, who posted that Tom Brady was limited in practice with a calf injury.