Sanderson Farms Championship live updates, scores, tee times

The 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship is underway at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

There are 156 golfers in the tournament, which is no longer an opposite-field event. In recent seasons, it went up against the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament in China.

There is a record purse of $6.4 million this year, up from $4.4 million a season ago. This year’s winner receives 500 FedExCup points. Last year’s got 300. Cameron Champ is back to defend his title. Junior phenom Akshay Bhatia is in the field on a sponsor exemption, his first event as a professional.

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (live) and 7-10 p.m. (replay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (live) and 9 p.m. to midnight (replay), Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

