Ina Kim-Schaad tops Talia Campbell to win 2019 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur

It was an all-New York final in Flagstaff, Arizona at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Forest Highlands Golf Club.

Talia Campbell, 25, faced off against Ina Kim-Schaad, 35, both of New York City, in an 18-hole final.

Kim-Schaad never trailed in the match. She birdied the first hole for the early lead, then went 2 up with a birdie on 3.

She kept her lead all day, although Campbell got to 1 down with a birdie on 12. But after both golfers parred 13 and 14, Kim-Schaad went back to 2 up with a birdie on 15 and then closed it out with a birdie on 16.

With this victory, Kim-Schaad has earned an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the next 10 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateurs.