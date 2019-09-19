Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Ina Kim-Schaad tops Talia Campbell to win 2019 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur

USGA/Darren Carroll

Ina Kim-Schaad tops Talia Campbell to win 2019 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur

USGA

Ina Kim-Schaad tops Talia Campbell to win 2019 U.S. Women's Mid-Amateur

By September 19, 2019 4:02 pm

By: |

It was an all-New York final in Flagstaff, Arizona at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Forest Highlands Golf Club.

Talia Campbell, 25, faced off against Ina Kim-Schaad, 35, both of New York City, in an 18-hole final.

Kim-Schaad never trailed in the match. She birdied the first hole for the early lead, then went 2 up with a birdie on 3.

She kept her lead all day, although Campbell got to 1 down with a birdie on 12. But after both golfers parred 13 and 14, Kim-Schaad went back to 2 up with a birdie on 15 and then closed it out with a birdie on 16.

With this victory, Kim-Schaad has earned an exemption into the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the next 10 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateurs.

Talia Campbell hits her tee shot on the eighth hole during the final round at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff, Arizona. Photo: USGA/Darren Carroll

, , , , USGA

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home