Forecaddie: Tony Romo playing Napa event while scheduled to work NFL game that Sunday

The Forecaddie perused the Safeway Classic field next week and saw former quarterback Tony Romo will be playing on a sponsor invite. This was hardly earth-shattering given the former Cowboy’s appearance in three PGA Tour events and his passion for competitive golf.

But The Man Out Front also remembered Romo’s job with CBS where his uncanny ability to predict play calls has rapidly made him America’s most beloved football analyst. So what happens if Romo makes the cut in Napa when he and Jim Nantz are penciled in to work that Sunday’s Vikings-Bears game?

The Forecaddie hears CBS is just fine with Romo’s appearance and a backup plan is in place should he have the rounds of his life. Based on Romo’s recent play, expect him in the booth at Soldier Field.

In three PGA Tour starts, Romo has posted 77-82-79-80-76-74. Those scores come from two appearances at the Puntacana stop in the Dominican Republic (2018, 2019) and one at his home course, Trinity Forest, in the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson Classic. Still, his appearance in Napa suggests Romo won’t be watching much Vikings film during the week.

In the final year of his CBS contract and with extension talks stalled over a massive raise demand from his original three-year, $12 million deal, Romo appears to be leveraging his upcoming free agency to enjoy some mid-NFL season golf in Napa. At least, The Forecaddie assumes Romo enjoys shooting scores in the high 70s and hovering near the bottom of a PGA Tour leaderboard.