Viktor Hovland cards another round in 60s, hits fan at Wentworth

Four days after tying a PGA Tour record with a closing 64 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Viktor Hovland continued his stretch of sub-70 rounds at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.

Hovland shot a 3-under 69 Thursday playing alongside Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. He made seven birdies and three bogeys in his round, which included a birdie-birdie finish. He was four shots back of leader Matt Wallace.

“It’s been a blast so far,” Hovland said, according to the European Tour. “Obviously a lot of people out here and it’s cool to be playing in front of them. Thankfully I made some birdies today and just keep that up.

“It was a little up and down today. In the end, I’m happy with a 69 after some bad shots here and there.”

One bad shot on the 15th hole hit a spectator in the calf, according to a tweet. But Mark Townsend reports after a five-minute delay, it all turned out fine for him. “On the upside some affected behaviour bagged me a glove (Titleist ML), handshake and autograph.”

On the week of getting stuck into slow play I’ve just caused a five-minute delay by Viktor Hovland’s tee ball on 15 gently brushing off my left calf onto the cart path. On the upside some affected behaviour bagged me a glove (Titleist ML), handshake and autograph. pic.twitter.com/9a1TswGUTC — Mark Townsend (@MarkTownsendNCG) September 19, 2019

Last week at the Greenbrier, Hovland carded his 17th consecutive round on the PGA Tour in the 60s, which tied a streak held by Bob Estes for most consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour since 1983. Hovland tied for 10th in his first event as PGA Tour member.