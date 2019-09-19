Viktor Hovland cards another round in 60s, hits fan at Wentworth

Four days after tying a PGA Tour record with a closing 64 at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Viktor Hovland continued his stretch of sub-70 rounds at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Golf Club.
Hovland shot a 3-under 69 Thursday playing alongside Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington. He made seven birdies and three bogeys in his round, which included a birdie-birdie finish. He was four shots back of leader Matt Wallace.
“It’s been a blast so far,” Hovland said, according to the European Tour. “Obviously a lot of people out here and it’s cool to be playing in front of them. Thankfully I made some birdies today and just keep that up.
“It was a little up and down today. In the end, I’m happy with a 69 after some bad shots here and there.”
One bad shot on the 15th hole hit a spectator in the calf, according to a tweet. But Mark Townsend reports after a five-minute delay, it all turned out fine for him. “On the upside some affected behaviour bagged me a glove (Titleist ML), handshake and autograph.”
Last week at the Greenbrier, Hovland carded his 17th consecutive round on the PGA Tour in the 60s, which tied a streak held by Bob Estes for most consecutive rounds in the 60s on the PGA Tour since 1983. Hovland tied for 10th in his first event as PGA Tour member.
