Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Byeong Hun An shoots 66-66, leads Sanderson Farms Championship

Chris Todd/Clarion Ledger

Byeong Hun An shoots 66-66, leads Sanderson Farms Championship

PGA Tour

Byeong Hun An shoots 66-66, leads Sanderson Farms Championship

By September 20, 2019 8:49 pm

By: |

JACKSON, Miss. – Byeong Hun An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and posted another 66 on Friday afternoon to end his long day atop the leaderboard in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship.

An was at 12-under 132 and had a two-shot lead over a group that included J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge.

Because the tournament lost about five hours Thursday due to thunderstorms, the second round could not be completed because of darkness at the Country Club of Jackson.

SANDERSON FARMS: Scores

Cameron Percy was at 9 under, while Seamus Power was at 8 under. Both had seven holes left in the second round.

Akshay Bhatia, the 17-year-old making his pro debut, shot 74 and was certain to miss the cut.

FORWARD PRESS PODCAST: David Dusek chats with Peter Kostis to discuss highlights from his diverse career, his thoughts on the young players on the PGA Tour and his opinion on whether golf has a distance problem.

, , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home