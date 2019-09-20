Nelly Korda eagles 9th hole two days in a row, leads by six in France

Nelly Korda walked in an eagle putt on her final hole of the day – the par-5 ninth – to jump out to a six-shot lead at the Ladies European Event in Golf du Mudoc, France, on Friday.

Incredibly, it was the second straight day Korda made eagle on the hole.

Playing near Bordeaux in the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Korda shot a 7-under 64 to get to 10 under after 36 holes. England’s Charlotte Thompson, Spain’s Azahara Munoz and France’s Joanna Klatten were tied for second at 4 under.

Korda seeks her third victory as a professional and first on the LET. Last week she was one of captain Juli Inkster’s best players for Team USA, earning 3½ of four points as a rookie in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

In February Korda won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open by two shots, holding off a late charge from Jin Young Ko, who shot a 64 on Sunday. It was Korda’s second LPGA win.

The 21-year-old has risen to No. 10 in the Rolex Rankings and has played well of late. Earlier this month she tied for second in a KLPGA event, one back of winner Chae Yoon Park.