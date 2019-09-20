Sanderson Farms Championship: Friday's updates, tee times, TV info

It’s Day 2 of the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

The first round was called at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday due to “lingering storms in the area,” according to the PGA Tour.

Tom Hoge shot a first-round 64 thanks to an almost 50-foot birdie putt on 18 on Thursday.

There is a record $6.4 million up for grabs this year, an increase of $2 million from 2018. This year’s winner receives 500 FedExCup points as compared to the 300 Cameron Champ earned last time around. These changes are because the tournament is no longer an opposite-field event. It used to run up against the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China.

TV: Friday, 2-6 p.m. (live) and 7-10 p.m. (replay); Saturday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (live) and 9 p.m. to midnight (replay), Golf Channel.

PGA Tour Live: Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Follow below for live updates from the tournament