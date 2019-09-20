Stacy Lewis not likely to return to action until start of 2020

Stacy Lewis is likely done for the season.

The back pain that sidelined the former No. 1 from last week’s Solheim Cup has now been identified as a rib cage injury. Her management team released a statement saying that Lewis will be out for six to eight weeks and not likely return to action until the start of the 2020 season.

Lewis, 34, first began dealing with the injury at the Cambia Portland Classic shortly after being named one of Juli Inkster’s captain’s picks. She remained in Scotland as a helper for Team USA.

“Given the nature of my injury, I will likely not return until the start of next year,” said Lewis in the statement. “The time off will give me the chance to get healthy and stronger, and to spend time with my family.”

Lewis, a 12-time winner on the LPGA, is currently 52nd on the money list. Her best finish was a third-place showing at the Marathon Classic in July. She gave birth to daughter Chesnee last October.

