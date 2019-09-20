Viktor Hovland (yawn) shoots another sub-70 round

Among those in the hunt at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth is 22-year-old scoring machine Viktor Hovland, who did it again on Friday by posting another sub-70 score.

His 69 has him in a tie for eighth heading into the weekend in a good tournament with a strong field. Jon Rahm and Danny Willett lead. Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are two shots back. Rory McIlroy made the cut on the number.

Hovland has now shot 19 straight rounds in the 60s across the PGA and European Tours.

His 6-under 64 in the final round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier last Sunday was his fifth consecutive Sunday shooting a 64 or 65 in PGA Tour events.

That was also his 17th consecutive round on the PGA Tour in the 60s, which tied a streak held by Bob Estes for most consecutive rounds in the 60s since 1983.