Wake Forest, Dallas Baptist, NYU sit atop latest WGCA Coaches polls

The latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches poll has Wake Forest sitting atop the Div. I rankings, an eight-spot jump to No. 1 after the Demon Deacons won the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in their second event of the season.
Texas moved up a spot to No. 2. Vanderbilt went up four spots to No. 3. USC and Kent State round out the top five.
In Div. II, Dallas Baptist received six first-place votes to jump to the No. 1 spot while New York University is No. 1 in Div. III.
Div. I
1. Wake Forest
2. Texas
3. Vanderbilt
4. USC
5. Kent State
6. Florida
7. Arkansas
8. Arizona State
9. Duke
10. Stanford
11. Arizona
12. UCLA
13. Florida State
14. South Carolina
15. Michigan State
16. Oregon
17. Oregon State
18. Furman
19. Illinois
20. Auburn
T-21. Northwestern
T-21. Michigan
23. Oklahoma State
24. Washington
25. Alabama
Others receiving votes: North Carolina at Charlotte, Purdue, Virginia, Central Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Iowa State, Denver, Pepperdine, LSU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Campbell, Tennessee, East Carolina, San Jose , TCU, College of Charleston, San Diego State.
Div. II
1. Dallas Baptist
2. Indianapolis
3. California State University San Marcos
4. Barry University
5. Nova Southeastern
6. Findlay
7. Lynn
8. Saint Leo
9. Arkansas Tech
T- 10. Limestone College
T-10. West Texas A&M
12. Grand Valley State
13. Rollins College
14. Lee University
15. Florida Southern College
16. University of Tampa
17. Oklahoma Christian
18. St. Mary’s (Texas)
19. Academy of Art
20. St. Edward’s
21. Flagler College
22. Southwestern Oklahoma State
23. Midwestern State
24. Carson-Newman
25. Central Missouri
Others receiving votes: Wingate, Henderson State, Rogers State, Simon Fraser, Central Oklahoma, Texas A&M – Commerce, Northeastern State, Sonoma State, Lenoir Rhyne, Dixie State, Western Washington, Maryville, St. Louis.
Div. III
1. New York University
2. Washington University in St. Louis
3. Williams College
T-4. George Fox
T-4. Rhodes College
6. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
7. Carnegie Mellon
8.University of Redlands
9. Carleton College
10. Pomona/Pitzer
11. Methodist University
12. Oglethorpe
13. Washington and Lee
14. DePauw
15. St. Catherine
16. Wisconsin – Whitewater
17. Amherst
18. Bethel
19. Illinois Wesleyan
20. Berry College
21. Christopher Newport
22. Southwestern University
23. Gustavus Adolphus College
T-24. Chapman University
T-24. Grinnell College
Others receiving votes: Birmingham Southern College, Emory, California Lutheran, Middlebury Collegem, Saint Mary’s College (Indiana), St. Thomas, Whittier College, Wisconsin-Stout, Denison, Huntingdon College Sewanee: The University of the South, Whitman College, Texas at Dallas, Wittenberg, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Allegheny College, Carthage College, Occidental College, Stevenson, Concordia University Texas, UC – Santa Cruz.
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S.
