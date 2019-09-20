Wake Forest, Dallas Baptist, NYU sit atop latest WGCA Coaches polls

The latest Women’s Golf Coaches Association Coaches poll has Wake Forest sitting atop the Div. I rankings, an eight-spot jump to No. 1 after the Demon Deacons won the ANNIKA Intercollegiate in their second event of the season.

Texas moved up a spot to No. 2. Vanderbilt went up four spots to No. 3. USC and Kent State round out the top five.

In Div. II, Dallas Baptist received six first-place votes to jump to the No. 1 spot while New York University is No. 1 in Div. III.

Div. I

1. Wake Forest

2. Texas

3. Vanderbilt

4. USC

5. Kent State

6. Florida

7. Arkansas

8. Arizona State

9. Duke

10. Stanford

11. Arizona

12. UCLA

13. Florida State

14. South Carolina

15. Michigan State

16. Oregon

17. Oregon State

18. Furman

19. Illinois

20. Auburn

T-21. Northwestern

T-21. Michigan

23. Oklahoma State

24. Washington

25. Alabama

Others receiving votes: North Carolina at Charlotte, Purdue, Virginia, Central Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Mississippi, Iowa State, Denver, Pepperdine, LSU, Baylor, Texas Tech, Campbell, Tennessee, East Carolina, San Jose , TCU, College of Charleston, San Diego State.

Div. II

1. Dallas Baptist

2. Indianapolis

3. California State University San Marcos

4. Barry University

5. Nova Southeastern

6. Findlay

7. Lynn

8. Saint Leo

9. Arkansas Tech

T- 10. Limestone College

T-10. West Texas A&M

12. Grand Valley State

13. Rollins College

14. Lee University

15. Florida Southern College

16. University of Tampa

17. Oklahoma Christian

18. St. Mary’s (Texas)

19. Academy of Art

20. St. Edward’s

21. Flagler College

22. Southwestern Oklahoma State

23. Midwestern State

24. Carson-Newman

25. Central Missouri

Others receiving votes: Wingate, Henderson State, Rogers State, Simon Fraser, Central Oklahoma, Texas A&M – Commerce, Northeastern State, Sonoma State, Lenoir Rhyne, Dixie State, Western Washington, Maryville, St. Louis.

Div. III

1. New York University

2. Washington University in St. Louis

3. Williams College

T-4. George Fox

T-4. Rhodes College

6. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

7. Carnegie Mellon

8.University of Redlands

9. Carleton College

10. Pomona/Pitzer

11. Methodist University

12. Oglethorpe

13. Washington and Lee

14. DePauw

15. St. Catherine

16. Wisconsin – Whitewater

17. Amherst

18. Bethel

19. Illinois Wesleyan

20. Berry College

21. Christopher Newport

22. Southwestern University

23. Gustavus Adolphus College

T-24. Chapman University

T-24. Grinnell College

Others receiving votes: Birmingham Southern College, Emory, California Lutheran, Middlebury Collegem, Saint Mary’s College (Indiana), St. Thomas, Whittier College, Wisconsin-Stout, Denison, Huntingdon College Sewanee: The University of the South, Whitman College, Texas at Dallas, Wittenberg, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Allegheny College, Carthage College, Occidental College, Stevenson, Concordia University Texas, UC – Santa Cruz.

About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The represents over 600 coaches throughout the U.S.