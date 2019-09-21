Arizona State golf teams enjoying new practice complex at Papago

Arizona State’s golf teams have really settled in to their new practice complex at Papago Golf Course in Phoenix.

The Sun Devils men’s and women’s teams, which previously called Karsten Golf Course home for 30 years, now share a facility called the Thunderbirds Golf Complex, which is right next to the driving range at Papago.

Karsten was an on-campus course, while Papago is about five miles up the road from ASU. Early in the season, the men’s team is ranked third in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings, while the women’s team is fifth.

The new complex has men’s and women’s locker rooms, a common area with a kitchen, couches and TVs for players and coaches to hang out. There’s two indoor hitting bays, each with a TrackMan and large garage doors that open up to the range with views of the Papago Buttes in the distance.

It took about five years to get to this point. It was in 2014 when ASU signed a 30-year agreement with the City of Phoenix to manage the golf course.

Phil Mickelson, who played at ASU from 1988-1992, had a hand in the design of the practice area, which consists of multiple targets and several teeing areas.

There’s also a large putting green which allows for practice at any conceivable angle.