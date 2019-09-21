Sanderson Farms Championship: Final-round tee times, TV info

Eight players are within four shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sebastián Muñoz shot a 9-under 63 in Saturday’s third round to take a one shot lead at 16 under ahead of Carlos Ortiz (-15). Byeong Hun An enters the final round in third at 14 under followed by Cameron Percy (-13). Dominic Bozzelli, Sungjae Im, Harris English, J.T. Poston and George McNeill are all T-5 at 12 under.

Leaderboard: Sanderson Farms Championship

The tournament is no longer an opposite field event, and with that comes a record $6.4 million in prize money this season up from $2 million a year ago. Also, the winner gets 500 FedExCup points, up from the 300 Cameron Champ earned in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know for the final round:

TV info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday: 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight (replay), Golf Channel.

Tee times