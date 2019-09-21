Sanderson Farms Championship: Final-round tee times, TV info

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By September 21, 2019 7:34 pm

Eight players are within four shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

Sebastián Muñoz shot a 9-under 63 in Saturday’s third round to take a one shot lead at 16 under ahead of Carlos Ortiz (-15). Byeong Hun An enters the final round in third at 14 under followed by Cameron Percy (-13). Dominic Bozzelli, Sungjae Im, Harris English, J.T. Poston and George McNeill are all T-5 at 12 under.

Leaderboard: Sanderson Farms Championship

The tournament is no longer an opposite field event, and with that comes a record $6.4 million in prize money this season up from $2 million a year ago. Also, the winner gets 500 FedExCup points, up from the 300 Cameron Champ earned in 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know for the final round:

TV info

(All Times Eastern)

Sunday: 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight (replay), Golf Channel.

FORWARD PRESS PODCAST: David Dusek chats with Peter Kostis about his diverse career, his thoughts on the young players on the PGA Tour and his opinion on whether golf has a distance problem.

Tee times

Tee Time (ET) Players 
8:40 a.m. Doc Redman, Ricky Barnes
8:50 a.m. Joaquin Niemann, Rafael Campos
9 a.m. Bo Hoag, Daniel Chopra
9:10 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Roberto Castro
9:20 a.m. Alex Cejka, Ben Crane
9:30 a.m. Sam Burns, Sebastian Cappelen
9:40 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Anirban Lahiri
9:50 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
10 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Jonathan Byrd
10:10 a.m. Brian Stuard, Aaron Wise
10:20 a.m. Bill Haas, Brian Gay
10:30 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Robby Shelton
10:40 a.m. Shawn Stefani, Adam Schenk
10:50 a.m. Jamie Lovemark, Peter Malnati
11 a.m. Tommy Gainey, Vincent Whaley
11:10 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Cameron Davis
11:20 a.m. Michael Gellerman, Tom Hoge
11:30 a.m. Scott Stallings, Peter Uihlein
11:40 a.m. Scott Brown, Adam Long
11:50 a.m. Russell Henley, Brandt Snedeker
12 p.m. Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy
12:10 p.m. Mark Anderson, Stewart Cink
12:20 p.m. Garrett Osborn, David Hearn
12:30 p.m. Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman
12:40 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon
12:50 p.m. Richy Werenski, Zack Sucher
1 p.m. Fabián Gómez, Charley Hoffman
1:10 p.m. Cameron Tringale, Dylan Frittelli
1:20 p.m. Robert Streb, Scottie Scheffler
1:30 p.m. George McNeill, Zach Johnson
1:40 p.m. Harris English, J.T. Poston
1:50 p.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Sungjae Im
2 p.m. Byeong Hun An, Cameron Percy
2:10 p.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz

