Sanderson Farms Championship: Final-round tee times, TV info

Eight players are within four shots of the lead entering Sunday’s final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.
Sebastián Muñoz shot a 9-under 63 in Saturday’s third round to take a one shot lead at 16 under ahead of Carlos Ortiz (-15). Byeong Hun An enters the final round in third at 14 under followed by Cameron Percy (-13). Dominic Bozzelli, Sungjae Im, Harris English, J.T. Poston and George McNeill are all T-5 at 12 under.
The tournament is no longer an opposite field event, and with that comes a record $6.4 million in prize money this season up from $2 million a year ago. Also, the winner gets 500 FedExCup points, up from the 300 Cameron Champ earned in 2018.
TV info
(All Times Eastern)
Sunday: 3-6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight (replay), Golf Channel.
Tee times
|Tee Time (ET)
|Players
|8:40 a.m.
|Doc Redman, Ricky Barnes
|8:50 a.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Rafael Campos
|9 a.m.
|Bo Hoag, Daniel Chopra
|9:10 a.m.
|Patrick Rodgers, Roberto Castro
|9:20 a.m.
|Alex Cejka, Ben Crane
|9:30 a.m.
|Sam Burns, Sebastian Cappelen
|9:40 a.m.
|Chase Seiffert, Anirban Lahiri
|9:50 a.m.
|Si Woo Kim, Davis Riley
|10 a.m.
|Xinjun Zhang, Jonathan Byrd
|10:10 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Aaron Wise
|10:20 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Brian Gay
|10:30 a.m.
|Emiliano Grillo, Robby Shelton
|10:40 a.m.
|Shawn Stefani, Adam Schenk
|10:50 a.m.
|Jamie Lovemark, Peter Malnati
|11 a.m.
|Tommy Gainey, Vincent Whaley
|11:10 a.m.
|J.J. Spaun, Cameron Davis
|11:20 a.m.
|Michael Gellerman, Tom Hoge
|11:30 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Peter Uihlein
|11:40 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Adam Long
|11:50 a.m.
|Russell Henley, Brandt Snedeker
|12 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Denny McCarthy
|12:10 p.m.
|Mark Anderson, Stewart Cink
|12:20 p.m.
|Garrett Osborn, David Hearn
|12:30 p.m.
|Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman
|12:40 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Bronson Burgoon
|12:50 p.m.
|Richy Werenski, Zack Sucher
|1 p.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Charley Hoffman
|1:10 p.m.
|Cameron Tringale, Dylan Frittelli
|1:20 p.m.
|Robert Streb, Scottie Scheffler
|1:30 p.m.
|George McNeill, Zach Johnson
|1:40 p.m.
|Harris English, J.T. Poston
|1:50 p.m.
|Dominic Bozzelli, Sungjae Im
|2 p.m.
|Byeong Hun An, Cameron Percy
|2:10 p.m.
|Sebastián Muñoz, Carlos Ortiz
