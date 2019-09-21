Nelly Korda's lead cut to one shot at LET tournament in France

Joanna Klatten of France shot up the leaderboard with a 6-under-par 29 on the back nine to cut Nelly Korda’s lead to one shot at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France on Saturday.

Korda entered the day with a six-shot lead but made three bogeys and just one birdie on the back nine to finish with a 1-under-par 70. The American is 11 under through 54 holes. She said after the round she didn’t play well after the rain delay and missed more greens than she usually does.

Klatten is one back after shooting 65, the day’s low round. France’s Celine Boutier shot 67 and is 7 under entering Sunday’s final round at Golf du Medoc near Bordeaux.

Korda, who has won twice on the LPGA, seeks her first LET victory.

Klatten played at Georgia State and was the first women’s golfer from the school to compete at the NCAA championships in 2006. She seeks her first win on the LET.