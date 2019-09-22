Sanderson Farms Championship: Final round live updates, tee times

We’re on to the final round of the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, the second stop on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.

Eight players entered Sunday’s finale are within four shots of the lead, with Sebastián Muñoz at the top of the leaderboard after shooting a 9-under 63 in Saturday’s third round to take a one shot lead after 54 holes.

Leaderboard: Sanderson Farms Championship

The tournament is no longer an opposite field event, and with that comes a record $6.4 million in prize money this season up from $2 million a year ago. Also, the winner gets 500 FedExCup points, up from the 300 Cameron Champ earned in 2018.

