What you need to know from the weekend: A playoff win, a pro debut and Rory eyes No. 1

As the temperature starts to drop and summer slowly fades into fall, chances are you might be not be at home watching golf on the weekend.

Maybe you’re watching a little more football or trying to get in the last few rounds of the season. Don’t worry, your friends here at Golfweek understand.

So if you missed the action at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where a record $6.4 million in prize money was on the line, or didn’t see the loaded field compete across the pond at the BMW PGA Championship, we’ve got you covered.

Here’s what you missed this weekend:

Muñoz survives playoff

A field that lacked star power provided some competitive golf at the Sanderson Farms Championship this weekend. Sebastián Muñoz earned his first PGA Tour win with a par on the first playoff hole against last season’s rookie of the year Sungjae Im.

Willett wins at Wentworth

Danny Willett had some rough days after his surprising Masters win in 2016. Now the Englishman is back to not only form, but the winner’s circle after outdueling Jon Rahm at the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, on home soil. Ranked No. 58 in the world, Willett picked up a three-shot win at 20 under after a Sunday 67 at Wentworth Golf Club.

Whoa, Nelly!

Nelly Korda might never come back to the United States with the way she’s playing in Europe. After going 3-0-1 last week at the Solheim Cup in Scotland, Korda continued her strong play in France with an eight-shot win at the Lacoste Ladies French Open on the Ladies European Tour. The win was her first on the LET.

Rory eyeing No. 1 ranking

From a $15 million payday as the FedEx Cup champion (his second) to beating out Brooks Koepka as 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year (his third), Rory McIlroy had himself a summer. Next up? World No. 1?

McIlroy shot a 4-over 76 in the opening round of the BMW but rebounded with three consecutive rounds in the 60s to finish T-9. Ranked second in the world behind Koepka, McIlroy will play again next week at the European Tour’s Dunhill Links Championship.

17-year-old makes pro debut

After a successful junior and amateur career that included the No. 1 world junior ranking, 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia made his professional debut at the Sanderson Farms Championship, but it didn’t last long.

Bhatia, who always planned on skipping college, got off to a nice start with a 2-under 70 in the first round, followed by a 2-over 74, missing the cut by three shots at even par. The teen wants to be part of the youth movement in golf, and will make another PGA Tour start this week at the Safeway Open.

Mediate gets first win in three years

Back-to-back birdies to pick up the win? Not a bad day at the office for Rocco Mediate. The 56-year-old won the Sanford International for his first PGA Tour Champions title in three years. His last win was the 2016 Senior PGA Championship.