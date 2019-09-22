Sebastián Muñoz wins Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff

The Sanderson Farms Championship went to a playoff but that ended quickly as Sungjae Im hit his ball near the base of the grandstands on the first playoff hole, opening the door for Sebastián Muñoz to get up and down for par and win for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Muñoz made a 15-foot birdie putt on 18 to force the playoff on Sunday, the first on the PGA Tour in 39 events.

Muñoz, from Colombia, shot a 63 on Saturday, the best score of the week, and then Sunday, closed with a 70 to force overtime with last season’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Im, from South Korea, shot a final-round 66 and was the only golfer all week to shoot all four rounds in the 60s.

SCORES: Sanderson Farms Championship

But the playoff was over quickly, as Muñoz got his par to win. He becomes the second Colombian to win on Tour.

With the victory, Munoz earned a spot in the Masters next April.

International players are 2-for-2 so far on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season. Joaquín Niemann won last week’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, becoming the first golfer from Chile to win.

First-time winners on the PGA Tour are also now 2-for-2 this season.