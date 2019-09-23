How much each golfer won at the Sanderson Farms Championship

So far, so good for the international contingent on the PGA Tour.

Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff on Sunday, one week after Joaquín Niemann of Chile won the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The Sanderson was the second regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.

There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Sanderson Farms Championship.