How much each golfer won at the Sanderson Farms Championship

So far, so good for the international contingent on the PGA Tour.
Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff on Sunday, one week after Joaquín Niemann of Chile won the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
The Sanderson was the second regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.
There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.
Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|EARNINGS
|FEDEX PTS
|1
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-18*
|70
|67
|63
|70
|270
|$1,188,000
|500
|2
|Sungjae Im
|-18
|68
|69
|67
|66
|270
|$719,400
|300
|3
|Byeong-Hun An
|-17
|66
|66
|70
|69
|271
|$455,400
|190
|T-4
|Kevin Streelman
|-16
|72
|67
|69
|64
|272
|$297,000
|123
|T-4
|Carlos Ortiz
|-16
|65
|71
|65
|71
|272
|$297,000
|123
|T-6
|Bronson Burgoon
|-15
|69
|69
|70
|65
|273
|$208,230
|86
|T-6
|Dylan Frittelli
|-15
|71
|69
|67
|66
|273
|$208,230
|86
|T-6
|George McNeill
|-15
|67
|67
|70
|69
|273
|$208,230
|86
|T-6
|Harris English
|-15
|65
|71
|68
|69
|273
|$208,230
|86
|T-6
|Dominic Bozzelli
|-15
|70
|67
|67
|69
|273
|$208,230
|86
|T-11
|Lanto Griffin
|-14
|71
|67
|70
|66
|274
|$153,450
|65
|T-11
|J.T. Poston
|-14
|64
|70
|70
|70
|274
|$153,450
|65
|T-11
|Cameron Percy
|-14
|65
|70
|68
|71
|274
|$153,450
|65
|T-14
|Brian Harman
|-13
|71
|69
|68
|67
|275
|$123,750
|56
|T-14
|Zach Johnson
|-13
|67
|71
|68
|69
|275
|$123,750
|56
|T-16
|Cameron Tringale
|-12
|70
|68
|69
|69
|276
|$110,550
|52
|T-16
|Scottie Scheffler
|-12
|68
|66
|72
|70
|276
|$110,550
|52
|T-18
|Denny McCarthy
|-11
|69
|71
|69
|68
|277
|$87,450
|45
|T-18
|
Garrett Osborn
|-11
|70
|67
|71
|69
|277
|$87,450
|45
|T-18
|
Richy Werenski
|-11
|69
|68
|70
|70
|277
|$87,450
|45
|T-18
|Zack Sucher
|-11
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$87,450
|45
|T-18
|
Fabián Gómez
|-11
|72
|66
|69
|70
|277
|$87,450
|45
|T-23
|
Peter Uihlein
|-10
|71
|69
|69
|69
|278
|$59,070
|36
|T-23
|
Adam Long
|-10
|68
|70
|71
|69
|278
|$59,070
|36
|T-23
|David Hearn
|-10
|68
|73
|67
|70
|278
|$59,070
|36
|T-23
|Charley Hoffman
|-10
|73
|64
|70
|71
|278
|$59,070
|36
|T-23
|
Robert Streb
|-10
|65
|72
|69
|72
|278
|$59,732
|36
|T-28
|Brian Stuard
|-9
|71
|70
|70
|68
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Robby Shelton
|-9
|73
|67
|71
|68
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Shawn Stefani
|-9
|72
|65
|73
|69
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Cameron Davis
|-9
|68
|70
|72
|69
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Scott Stallings
|-9
|66
|72
|71
|70
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Cameron Champ
|-9
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Mark Anderson
|-9
|67
|71
|71
|70
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-28
|Stewart Cink
|-9
|72
|66
|71
|70
|279
|$42,364
|26
|T-36
|Adam Schenk
|-8
|69
|70
|72
|69
|280
|$32,780
|19
|T-36
|Tommy Gainey
|-8
|72
|67
|71
|70
|280
|$32,780
|19
|T-36
|J.J. Spaun
|-8
|71
|70
|68
|71
|280
|$32,780
|19
|T-39
|Davis Riley
|-7
|69
|72
|71
|69
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-39
|Aaron Wise
|-7
|70
|69
|73
|69
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-39
|Emiliano Grillo
|-7
|67
|71
|73
|70
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-39
|Michael Gellerman
|-7
|68
|73
|68
|72
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-39
|Tom Hoge
|-7
|64
|70
|75
|72
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-39
|Scott Brown
|-7
|72
|68
|69
|72
|281
|$26,730
|15
|T-45
|Ben Crane
|-6
|70
|71
|72
|69
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Sam Burns
|-6
|75
|64
|74
|69
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Anirban Lahiri
|-6
|69
|70
|74
|69
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Jamie Lovemark
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|72
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Peter Malnati
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|72
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Vincent Whaley
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-45
|Brandt Snedeker
|-6
|69
|69
|71
|73
|282
|$18,829
|10
|T-52
|Doc Redman
|-5
|70
|71
|74
|68
|283
|$16,038
|7
|T-52
|Roberto Castro
|-5
|72
|69
|72
|70
|283
|$16,038
|7
|T-54
|Joaquin Niemann
|-4
|68
|73
|73
|70
|284
|$15,312
|6
|T-54
|Bo Hoag
|-4
|73
|66
|75
|70
|284
|$15,312
|6
|T-54
|Sebastian Cappelen
|-4
|70
|68
|75
|71
|284
|$15,312
|6
|T-54
|Jonathan Byrd
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|$15,312
|6
|T-54
|Bill Haas
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$15,312
|6
|T-54
|Russell Henley
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|75
|284
|$15,312
|6
|60
|Xinjun Zhang
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$14,850
|5
|T-61
|Rafael Campos
|-2
|72
|67
|76
|71
|286
|$14,520
|5
|T-61
|Patrick Rodgers
|-2
|69
|72
|72
|73
|286
|$14,520
|5
|T-61
|Alex Cejka
|-2
|68
|70
|75
|73
|286
|$14,520
|5
|T-61
|Si Woo Kim
|-2
|69
|68
|75
|74
|286
|$14,520
|5
|T-65
|Chase Seiffert
|-1
|69
|69
|75
|74
|287
|$14,124
|4
|T-65
|Brian Gay
|-1
|69
|72
|70
|76
|287
|$14,124
|4
|67
|Ricky Barnes
|+2
|72
|69
|75
|74
|290
|$13,926
|4
|68
|Daniel Chopra
|+6
|69
|71
|74
|80
|294
|$13,794
|3
