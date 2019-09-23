Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much each golfer won at the Sanderson Farms Championship

By September 23, 2019 12:51 am

So far, so good for the international contingent on the PGA Tour.

Sebastián Muñoz of Colombia won the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff on Sunday, one week after Joaquín Niemann of Chile won the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The Sanderson was the second regular-season event on the PGA Tour’s 2019-20 season.

There are 49 events on the FedEx Cup schedule, which will conclude with the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta on Aug. 30, 2020.

Here are the results and player-by-player earnings for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT EARNINGS FEDEX PTS
1 Sebastián Muñoz -18* 70 67 63 70 270 $1,188,000 500
2 Sungjae Im -18 68 69 67 66 270 $719,400 300
3 Byeong-Hun An -17 66 66 70 69 271 $455,400 190
T-4 Kevin Streelman -16 72 67 69 64 272 $297,000 123
T-4 Carlos Ortiz -16 65 71 65 71 272 $297,000 123
T-6 Bronson Burgoon -15 69 69 70 65 273 $208,230 86
T-6 Dylan Frittelli -15 71 69 67 66 273 $208,230 86
T-6 George McNeill -15 67 67 70 69 273 $208,230 86
T-6 Harris English -15 65 71 68 69 273 $208,230 86
T-6 Dominic Bozzelli -15 70 67 67 69 273 $208,230 86
T-11 Lanto Griffin -14 71 67 70 66 274 $153,450 65
T-11 J.T. Poston -14 64 70 70 70 274 $153,450 65
T-11 Cameron Percy -14 65 70 68 71 274 $153,450 65
T-14 Brian Harman -13 71 69 68 67 275 $123,750 56
T-14 Zach Johnson -13 67 71 68 69 275 $123,750 56
T-16 Cameron Tringale -12 70 68 69 69 276 $110,550 52
T-16 Scottie Scheffler -12 68 66 72 70 276 $110,550 52
T-18 Denny McCarthy -11 69 71 69 68 277 $87,450 45
T-18
Garrett Osborn
 -11 70 67 71 69 277 $87,450 45
T-18
Richy Werenski
 -11 69 68 70 70 277 $87,450 45
T-18 Zack Sucher -11 69 69 70 69 277 $87,450 45
T-18
Fabián Gómez
 -11 72 66 69 70 277 $87,450 45
T-23
Peter Uihlein
 -10 71 69 69 69 278 $59,070 36
T-23
Adam Long
 -10 68 70 71 69 278 $59,070 36
T-23 David Hearn -10 68 73 67 70 278 $59,070 36
T-23 Charley Hoffman -10 73 64 70 71 278 $59,070 36
T-23
Robert Streb
 -10 65 72 69 72 278 $59,732 36
T-28 Brian Stuard -9 71 70 70 68 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Robby Shelton -9 73 67 71 68 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Shawn Stefani -9 72 65 73 69 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Cameron Davis -9 68 70 72 69 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Scott Stallings -9 66 72 71 70 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Cameron Champ -9 68 72 69 70 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Mark Anderson -9 67 71 71 70 279 $42,364 26
T-28 Stewart Cink -9 72 66 71 70 279 $42,364 26
T-36 Adam Schenk -8 69 70 72 69 280 $32,780 19
T-36 Tommy Gainey -8 72 67 71 70 280 $32,780 19
T-36 J.J. Spaun -8 71 70 68 71 280 $32,780 19
T-39 Davis Riley -7 69 72 71 69 281 $26,730 15
T-39 Aaron Wise -7 70 69 73 69 281 $26,730 15
T-39 Emiliano Grillo -7 67 71 73 70 281 $26,730 15
T-39 Michael Gellerman -7 68 73 68 72 281 $26,730 15
T-39 Tom Hoge -7 64 70 75 72 281 $26,730 15
T-39 Scott Brown -7 72 68 69 72 281 $26,730 15
T-45 Ben Crane -6 70 71 72 69 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Sam Burns -6 75 64 74 69 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Anirban Lahiri -6 69 70 74 69 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Jamie Lovemark -6 69 69 72 72 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Peter Malnati -6 70 70 70 72 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Vincent Whaley -6 69 71 70 72 282 $18,829 10
T-45 Brandt Snedeker -6 69 69 71 73 282 $18,829 10
T-52 Doc Redman -5 70 71 74 68 283 $16,038 7
T-52 Roberto Castro -5 72 69 72 70 283 $16,038 7
T-54 Joaquin Niemann -4 68 73 73 70 284 $15,312 6
T-54 Bo Hoag -4 73 66 75 70 284 $15,312 6
T-54 Sebastian Cappelen -4 70 68 75 71 284 $15,312 6
T-54 Jonathan Byrd -4 69 71 72 72 284 $15,312 6
T-54 Bill Haas -4 70 71 70 73 284 $15,312 6
T-54 Russell Henley -4 70 70 69 75 284 $15,312 6
60 Xinjun Zhang -3 71 69 72 73 285 $14,850 5
T-61 Rafael Campos -2 72 67 76 71 286 $14,520 5
T-61 Patrick Rodgers -2 69 72 72 73 286 $14,520 5
T-61 Alex Cejka -2 68 70 75 73 286 $14,520 5
T-61 Si Woo Kim -2 69 68 75 74 286 $14,520 5
T-65 Chase Seiffert -1 69 69 75 74 287 $14,124 4
T-65 Brian Gay -1 69 72 70 76 287 $14,124 4
67 Ricky Barnes +2 72 69 75 74 290 $13,926 4
68 Daniel Chopra +6 69 71 74 80 294 $13,794 3

