Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Donald Trump's new golf course in Scotland gets approval

TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Leon Neal/Getty Images

Donald Trump's new golf course in Scotland gets approval

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's new golf course in Scotland gets approval

By September 24, 2019 12:11 pm

By: |

A new Donald Trump golf course in Scotland has been approved, the first major project that has been given the green light since he’s taken office.

Plans for the 18-hole MacLeod Course, named after the president of the United States’ Scottish mother Mary, were unveiled back in 2013 but ground has never been broken.

According to reports on BBC and Bunkered, committee councilors in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, approved plans for the second course on Tuesday. The Trump Organization have also submitted plans for more than 500 luxury homes to be built on the site, with a vote to come on Thursday.

The second course will be right next to Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which opened seven years ago in 2012.

, , Donald Trump

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home