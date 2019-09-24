Donald Trump's new golf course in Scotland gets approval

A new Donald Trump golf course in Scotland has been approved, the first major project that has been given the green light since he’s taken office.

Plans for the 18-hole MacLeod Course, named after the president of the United States’ Scottish mother Mary, were unveiled back in 2013 but ground has never been broken.

According to reports on BBC and Bunkered, committee councilors in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, approved plans for the second course on Tuesday. The Trump Organization have also submitted plans for more than 500 luxury homes to be built on the site, with a vote to come on Thursday.

The second course will be right next to Trump International Golf Links, Scotland, which opened seven years ago in 2012.