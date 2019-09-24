Safeway Open: Betting odds, predictions, picks and PGA Tour best bets

The third event of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season takes place this week with the Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. The par-72, 7,166-yard venue has hosted a PGA Tour tournament annually since the beginning of the 2015-16 season.
My key stats for this week, built off of historical data from Fantasy National and Data Golf are:
- Strokes Gained: Par 5s
- Proximity from 175-200 Yards
- Greens in Regulation Gained
- Opportunities Gained
- Strokes Gained: Approach
Safeway Open – Tier 1
Hideki Matsuyama (+1600)
Matsuyama ranks fourth by the odds this week, but he’s just 26th by the Official World Golf Ranking, making him the seventh-best golfer in the field by the measure.
Despite being slightly overpriced, Matsuyama is still the top contender as the leader of the stat model, ranking No. 1 in the field in Opportunities Gained and proximity over everyone’s most recent 36 rounds on courses with Poa Annua greens. He’s also third in GIR Gained and second in SG: Approach. He was T3 in the Frys.com Open played here in 2015 and T17 the following year.
Chez Reavie (+4000)
Reavie is one of the most familiar with the course among those scheduled to tee off Thursday morning. He has made five straight cuts at Silverado resort and spa since 2015, picking up a top finish of T13 in 2018. He ranks second in proximity and seventh in SG: Approach. This is his first event of the new season after finishing eighth at last year’s Tour Championship.
Safeway Open – Tier 2
Emiliano Grillo (+5000)
Grillo’s lone PGA Tour win to date was at the 2016 Frys.com Open. He hasn’t missed a cut in three tries since at Silverado Resort, but he hasn’t finished higher than T26. He’s coming off a T39 at last week’s Sanderson Farms Championship. Grillo is 11th by the stat model with a top rank of third in SG: Approach.
Phil Mickelson (+6600)
Mickelson has been a regular feature at this fall swing event, placing T8 in 2017, T3 in 2018 and T17 last season. He ranks seventh in the field in Opportunities Gained, but he has added motivation while trying to earn a spot on Tiger Woods‘ Presidents Cup team as a captain’s pick.
Safeway Open – Longshots
Wyndham Clark (+10000)
Clark is second in the field in Strokes Gained: Par 5. He was T33 in his debut at Silverado Resort and Spa last fall, but he made it all the way to the BMW Championship before being eliminated from last season’s FedExCup Playoffs. The 25-year-old missed the cut last week, but he made 19 of 27 cuts with three top 10s in last year’s rookie season.
Luke List (+12500)
List has made three consecutive cuts at this venue with a top finish of T4 last year. He missed the cut last week with a poor all-around performance, but he’s one of the best golfers on Tour on par 5s. Scoring on the longer holes is essential here, with all four such holes averaging scores below par last season.
Complete odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Justin Thomas
|7/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|11/1
|Adam Scott
|14/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|14/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|22/1
|Sungjae Im
|22/1
|Byeong Hun An
|25/1
|Collin Morikawa
|28/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|30/1
|Chez Reavie
|40/1
|Kevin Na
|40/1
|Lucas Glover
|40/1
|Ryan Moore
|40/1
|Kevin Streelman
|45/1
|Marc Leishman
|45/1
|Abraham Ancer
|50/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|50/1
|Scott Piercy
|50/1
|Sebastian Munoz
|50/1
|Bronson Burgoon
|60/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|60/1
|Harold Varner III
|60/1
|Bud Cauley
|66/1
|Charles Howell III
|66/1
|Corey Conners
|66/1
|Harris English
|66/1
|Phil Mickelson
|66/1
|Kevin Tway
|66/1
|Vaughn Taylor
|66/1
|Adam Hadwin
|80/1
|Cameron Tringale
|80/1
|Charley Hoffman
|80/1
|Daniel Berger
|80/1
|Kevin Stanley
|80/1
|Martin Laird
|80/1
|Troy Merritt
|80/1
|Brendan Steele
|90/1
|Cameron Champ
|90/1
|Jim Furyk
|90/1
|Nate Lashley
|90/1
|Austin Cook
|100/1
|Carlos Ortiz
|100/1
|Fabian Gomez
|100/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|100/1
|Joel Dahmen
|100/1
|Lanto Griffin
|100/1
|Matt Jones
|100/1
|Nick Taylor
|100/1
|Robby Shelton
|100/1
|Si Woo Kim
|100/1
|Tom Hoge
|100/1
|Wyndham Clark
|100/1
|Adam Long
|125/1
|Adam Schenk
|125/1
|Andrew Landry
|125/1
|Brian Stuard
|125/1
|Brice Garnett
|125/1
|C.T. Pan
|125/1
|Doc Redman
|125/1
|Grayson Murray
|125/1
|Luke List
|125/1
|Nick Watney
|125/1
|Robert Streb
|125/1
|Sam Ryder
|125/1
|Sung Kang
|125/1
|Cameron Percy
|150/1
|Chesson Hadley
|150/1
|Danny Lee
|150/1
|David Hearn
|150/1
|Harry Higgs
|150/1
|J.J. Spaun
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|150/1
|Kevin Chappell
|150/1
|Mark Hubbard
|150/1
|Pat Perez
|150/1
|Patrick Rodgers
|150/1
|Patton Kizzire
|150/1
|Sepp Straka
|150/1
|Taylor Gooch
|150/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|175/1
|Peter Malnati
|175/1
|Roger Sloan
|175/1
|Zac Blair
|175/1
|Aaron Baddeley
|200/1
|Beau Hossler
|200/1
|Krisstofer Ventura
|200/1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|200/1
|Max Homa
|200/1
|Michael Thompson
|200/1
|Scott Brown
|200/1
|Scott Harrington
|200/1
|Brendon Todd
|225/1
|Bo Hoag
|250/1
|Brian Gay
|250/1
|Hank Lebioda
|250/1
|Henrik Norlander
|250/1
|Matthew NeSmith
|250/1
|Ryan Brehm
|250/1
|Tyler Duncan
|250/1
|Tyler McCumber
|250/1
|Ben Martin
|300/1
|Brandon Hagy
|300/1
|Chase Seiffert
|300/1
|Chris Stroud
|300/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|300/1
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|300/1
|Mark Anderson
|300/1
|Matt Every
|300/1
|Morgan Hoffman
|300/1
|Xinjun Zhang
|300/1
|Chris Baker
|400/1
|Maverick McNealy
|400/1
|Nelson Ledesma
|400/1
|Rafael Campos
|400/1
|Sangmoon Bae
|400/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|400/1
|Sebastian Cappelen
|400/1
|Vincent Whaley
|400/1
|Ben Taylor
|500/1
|Akshay Bhatia
|500/1
|John Huh
|500/1
|Michael Gligic
|500/1
|Rhein Gibson
|500/1
|Ricky Barnes
|500/1
|Vince Covello
|500/1
|Bo Van Pelt
|750/1
|Colt Knost
|750/1
|Martin Trainer
|750/1
|Michael Kim
|750/1
|Isaiah Salinda
|1,000/1
|John Daly
|1,000/1
|Kevin Stadler
|1,000/1
|Stuard L. Smith
|1,000/1
|Tony Romo
|3,000/1
