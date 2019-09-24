United States look to snap skid to against Great Britain and Ireland in PGA Cup

The PGA Cup, dubbed the “Ryder Cup for the PGA Club Professionals,” starts in Austin on Friday.

The U.S. will host Great Britain & Ireland at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa this weekend in a battle for the Llandudno International Trophy.

The U.S. leads the all-time series 17-7-4 but is considered the underdog for this year’s event.

Team USA will be captained by Derek Sprague, the PGA General Manager at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Ben Crenshaw, the 1999 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, spoke to the team on Monday.

“It was great that Ben gave us his time to be here,” said Sprague, who was PGA President from 2014-16. “Ben obviously understands team golf competition and what the Ryder Cup meant to him.”

GB&I has won the last two events: 2015 at CordeValle in San Martin, California, and 2017 at Foxhills Resort in England. GB&I Captain Cameron Clark was a player in 2015 and a vice captain in 2017.

U.S. team

Danny Balin, Rich Berberian Jr., Marty Jertson, Bob Sowards, Alex Beach, Jason Caron, Ben Cook, Ben Kern, Sean McCarty, Ryan Vermeer.

GB&I team

Robert Coles, Matthew Cort, David Dixon, Jason Levermore, Richard Wallis, Alex Wrigley, Alastair Forsyth, Paul O’Hara, Jordan Godwin, Craig Lee.