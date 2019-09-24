Safeway Open: Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California hosts the Safeway Open for a fourth consecutive PGA Tour season this weekend. The third event on the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule and features the strongest field in the event’s history.

Sebastian Munoz was ranked 13th in our fantasy golf power rankings last week ahead of his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Fantasy Golf Rankings: Top 30

30. Sam Ryder

A T-4 finish here last year followed up a missed cut in 2018, and he’ll look to make it two weekends in a row in Napa.

29. Lanto Griffin

Has a solo finish of 13th and a T-11 in his first two events of the 2019-20 season while riding a hot putter.

28. Charles Howell III

Making his first start of the season after making it all the way to the Tour Championship in 2018-19. Looking to earn a Presidents Cup spot from Tiger Woods as a captain’s pick.

27. C.T. Pan

Made 17 of 25 PGA Tour cuts last season, including his victory in a significantly stronger field at the RBC Heritage.

26. Marc Leishman

Withdrew from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier after struggling with his all-around game but still ranks fifth in the field by the Official World Golf Ranking.

25. Abraham Ancer

Returns to Napa after skipping last year’s event. Finished T37 in 2018 and was the runner-up at the Northern Trust to start the FedExCup Playoffs.

24. Corey Conners

Missed the cut last year and last week, but is a low scorer and ranks sixth in the field in Greens in Regulation Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds played on courses with Poa Annua greens.

23. Kevin Tway

Last year’s winner makes his season debut. Last finished T-11 at the BMW Championship but was still knocked out of the FEC Playoffs.

22. Robby Shelton

The Korn Ferry Tour graduate grabbed a T-7 at The Greenbrier and a T-28 last week.

21. Harris English

Ranked fifth in last week’s field with 2.21 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Has a T-6 and T-3 to start his season.

20. Luke List

Another T-4 finisher here last season, it was his third consecutive made cut in Napa where his tee-to-green game shines.

19. Nate Lashley

Took last week off following a T-3 at The Greenbrier. Gained a stroke per round putting and 1.64 strokes tee-to-green in his season debut.

18. Charley Hoffman

Four-time PGA Tour winner has collected all four victories between September and April as an early-season performer.

17. Brendan Steele

Two-time champion of Silverado Resort and Spa. Holds the Safeway Open four-round scoring record of 18-under par.

16. Harold Varner III

Four consecutive made cuts at this course with a T-14 last season. Started his 2019-20 campaign with a T-19 at The Greenbrier.

15. Bronson Burgoon

Ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Par 5 and 15th in Opportunities Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds. Coming off a T-6 last week.

14. Collin Morikawa

Hasn’t played since being eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a T-48 finish at the BMW Championship. Made nine of nine cuts last season.

13. Brandt Snedeker

A co-runner-up last year in his first appearance since a T-17 in 2016. Enters with six straight made cuts dating back to last year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

12. Byeong-Hun An

Had an uncharacteristically solid putting performance last week, gaining a stroke per round on the greens en route to a solo third-place finish.

11. Sung-Jae Im

The third of five T-4 finishers a year ago. Was the runner-up last week to extend a streak of six straight made cuts.

10. Kevin Na

Was the runner-up at the Frys.com Open in 2016 and placed seventh in the 2017 Safeway Open. Finished T-14 with a strong putting performance at The Greenbrier.

9. Ryan Moore

Hasn’t finished worse than T-17 in four events at this course since 2016, including a T-2 last year. Puts himself in scoring opportunities, especially on par 5s.

8. Chez Reavie

Plenty of experience with five consecutive made cuts at events on this course. Got his second career PGA Tour win in a strong field at last year’s Travelers Championship.

7. Patrick Cantlay

Makes his season debut in his first event since a disappointing T-21 finish at the Tour Championship. Placed T-17 last year with a strong tee-to-green game but struggled in SG: Approach.

6. Phil Mickelson

Three straight made cuts in the Safeway Open including two top-10 finishes. Looking to secure a Presidents Cup spot from long-time rival Woods.

5. Francesco Molinari

Fourth-best golfer in attendance by the OWGR measure. Makes his first appearance in the fall swing event, but is a great course fit with his excellent irons game.

4. Bryson DeChambeau

Skipped last year’s event but was T-17 in 2018. Scores low and dominates the par 5s.

3. Adam Scott

Puts himself in scoring opportunities as a pin seeker with a great irons game. Ended his 2018-19 season with three consecutive top 10s in the strong FedEx Cup Playoff fields.

2. Justin Thomas

Best in the field in approach, par 5 scoring and by the OWGR. Will be making his first appearance since undergoing surgery to remove melanoma from his leg.

1. Hideki Matsuyama

Leads the field in Opportunities Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds on courses with the same putting surface. Was T-3 at the 2015 Frys.com Open.