Safeway Open: Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California hosts the Safeway Open for a fourth consecutive PGA Tour season this weekend. The third event on the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule and features the strongest field in the event’s history.
Sebastian Munoz was ranked 13th in our fantasy golf power rankings last week ahead of his win at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Fantasy Golf Rankings: Top 30
30. Sam Ryder
A T-4 finish here last year followed up a missed cut in 2018, and he’ll look to make it two weekends in a row in Napa.
29. Lanto Griffin
Has a solo finish of 13th and a T-11 in his first two events of the 2019-20 season while riding a hot putter.
28. Charles Howell III
Making his first start of the season after making it all the way to the Tour Championship in 2018-19. Looking to earn a Presidents Cup spot from Tiger Woods as a captain’s pick.
27. C.T. Pan
Made 17 of 25 PGA Tour cuts last season, including his victory in a significantly stronger field at the RBC Heritage.
26. Marc Leishman
Withdrew from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier after struggling with his all-around game but still ranks fifth in the field by the Official World Golf Ranking.
25. Abraham Ancer
Returns to Napa after skipping last year’s event. Finished T37 in 2018 and was the runner-up at the Northern Trust to start the FedExCup Playoffs.
24. Corey Conners
Missed the cut last year and last week, but is a low scorer and ranks sixth in the field in Greens in Regulation Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds played on courses with Poa Annua greens.
23. Kevin Tway
Last year’s winner makes his season debut. Last finished T-11 at the BMW Championship but was still knocked out of the FEC Playoffs.
22. Robby Shelton
The Korn Ferry Tour graduate grabbed a T-7 at The Greenbrier and a T-28 last week.
21. Harris English
Ranked fifth in last week’s field with 2.21 Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green. Has a T-6 and T-3 to start his season.
20. Luke List
Another T-4 finisher here last season, it was his third consecutive made cut in Napa where his tee-to-green game shines.
19. Nate Lashley
Took last week off following a T-3 at The Greenbrier. Gained a stroke per round putting and 1.64 strokes tee-to-green in his season debut.
18. Charley Hoffman
Four-time PGA Tour winner has collected all four victories between September and April as an early-season performer.
17. Brendan Steele
Two-time champion of Silverado Resort and Spa. Holds the Safeway Open four-round scoring record of 18-under par.
16. Harold Varner III
Four consecutive made cuts at this course with a T-14 last season. Started his 2019-20 campaign with a T-19 at The Greenbrier.
15. Bronson Burgoon
Ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Par 5 and 15th in Opportunities Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds. Coming off a T-6 last week.
14. Collin Morikawa
Hasn’t played since being eliminated from the FedEx Cup Playoffs with a T-48 finish at the BMW Championship. Made nine of nine cuts last season.
13. Brandt Snedeker
A co-runner-up last year in his first appearance since a T-17 in 2016. Enters with six straight made cuts dating back to last year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
12. Byeong-Hun An
Had an uncharacteristically solid putting performance last week, gaining a stroke per round on the greens en route to a solo third-place finish.
11. Sung-Jae Im
The third of five T-4 finishers a year ago. Was the runner-up last week to extend a streak of six straight made cuts.
10. Kevin Na
Was the runner-up at the Frys.com Open in 2016 and placed seventh in the 2017 Safeway Open. Finished T-14 with a strong putting performance at The Greenbrier.
9. Ryan Moore
Hasn’t finished worse than T-17 in four events at this course since 2016, including a T-2 last year. Puts himself in scoring opportunities, especially on par 5s.
8. Chez Reavie
Plenty of experience with five consecutive made cuts at events on this course. Got his second career PGA Tour win in a strong field at last year’s Travelers Championship.
7. Patrick Cantlay
Makes his season debut in his first event since a disappointing T-21 finish at the Tour Championship. Placed T-17 last year with a strong tee-to-green game but struggled in SG: Approach.
6. Phil Mickelson
Three straight made cuts in the Safeway Open including two top-10 finishes. Looking to secure a Presidents Cup spot from long-time rival Woods.
5. Francesco Molinari
Fourth-best golfer in attendance by the OWGR measure. Makes his first appearance in the fall swing event, but is a great course fit with his excellent irons game.
4. Bryson DeChambeau
Skipped last year’s event but was T-17 in 2018. Scores low and dominates the par 5s.
3. Adam Scott
Puts himself in scoring opportunities as a pin seeker with a great irons game. Ended his 2018-19 season with three consecutive top 10s in the strong FedEx Cup Playoff fields.
2. Justin Thomas
Best in the field in approach, par 5 scoring and by the OWGR. Will be making his first appearance since undergoing surgery to remove melanoma from his leg.
1. Hideki Matsuyama
Leads the field in Opportunities Gained over everyone’s last 36 rounds on courses with the same putting surface. Was T-3 at the 2015 Frys.com Open.
