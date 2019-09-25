Ole Miss cruises in wire-to-wire fashion at Golfweek Conference Challenge

The Ole Miss womens golf team was tied for the lead with Pepperdine after the first round but the Rebels turned on the jets in Rounds 2 and 3 and cruised to a wire-to-wire victory in Colorado on Wednesday.

Ole Miss is the winner of the 2019 Golfweek Conference Challenge at Red Sky Golf Club – Fazio Course in Wolcott.

Anna Zanusso of Denver University took home medalist honors after finishing 11 under, 2 shots ahead of Alexa Melton of Pepperdine.

The Rebels shot 7 under on the first day and then posted an 8-under round on Day 2 to open up a 12-shot lead over host DU. Ole Miss was even par on Thursday but it was enough to win in convincing fashion, eights strokes ahead of Pepperdine, which shot 9 under on the final day.

Ole Miss had two golfers finish in the top ten and all five finished in the top 20. Andrea Lignell led the way with a 7th-place finish. She was 6 under. Pi-Lillebi Hermansson was T-8 at 5 under. Kennedy Swann finished 11th at 3 under.

UCLA also shot 9 under in Round 3 to finish third at 5 under overall. DU was fourth at 4 under. Those were the only schools to finish under par. San Diego State and TCU finished 6 over and tied for fifth.

The 18-team field featured five teams ranked in the Golfweek/Sagarin womens college golf rankings: No. 17 Denver, No. 20 Ole Miss, No. 24 San Diego State, No. 28 Pepperdine and No. 43 UCLA.

Ole Miss posted a T-3 finish two weeks ago in Albuquerque, its first event of the season. Ole Miss made headlines in April when it won the SEC championship for the first time in school history.