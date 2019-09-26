Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Justin Walters shoots 63 at Old Course, leads unique Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Euro Tour

By September 26, 2019 8:53 pm

By: |

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — South African golfer Justin Walters shot a 9-under 63 for his lowest score on the European Tour in six years, giving him a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Thursday.

Walters, ranked No. 444, has not recorded a top-20 finish in 23 events on the tour this season but found some form on the Old Course at St. Andrews, one of three Scottish venues for the pro-am event.

Every player in the field plays 18 holes at St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, before returning to the Old Course for the fourth and final round Sunday.

Three players — Victor Perez of France, Jordan Smith of England, and Ryan Fox of New Zealand — shot 64 at St. Andrews, with Adrian Otaegui shooting the same score at Kingsbarns.

The best score at Carnoustie, traditionally the toughest of the three courses, was a 65 by Matthew Southgate, who was in a six-way tie for sixth place overall.

Justin Rose, who was playing alongside singer Justin Timberlake, was in a large group on 4 under after a 68 at Kingsbarns. Second-ranked Rory McIlroy also played there and shot 70.

