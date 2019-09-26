PGA Jr. League Championship bringing 12 all-star teams to Grayhawk

The 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship is bringing together 12 all-star junior golf teams to battle it out at Grayhawk.

Each team will have 10 members, 14 and under, competing Oct. 11-14 in the 8th annual event in Scottsdale. It’s the fourth year in a row Grayhawk will host.

The 12 teams will be divided into Ryder and Wanamaker divisions and will square off in a series of round-robin, nine-hole matches.

The teams are from California, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. Each team won regional competitions to advance.

“The PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental is the pinnacle of a fun and exciting postseason for these 12 talented All-Star teams,” PGA President Suzy Whaley said in a statement. “Grayhawk Golf Club has helped us create a remarkable experience for the PGA Jr. League All-Stars and their families, and we look forward to welcoming them to Scottsdale in October.”

A welcome reception and skills challenge will be Friday, Oct. 11 with the three-day competition starting on Saturday, Oct. 12. The two teams with the best division records will compete for the national title on Monday afternoon.

A two-hour highlight show will debut on ESPN2 on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.