2 up, 2 down: Landmark wins for Danny Willett, Sebastián Muñoz

Golfweek takes a look at who’s up and who’s down each week on the major golf tours. Here are the latest rankings for men and women.

The Golfweek/Sagarin ranking for each player is in parentheses, where applicable.

PGA Tour

2 Up

Sebastián Muñoz (N/A)

Muñoz was fighting just to keep his PGA Tour card a few weeks ago. After earning his first win on Tour at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 26-year-old is now has exempt status through the 2021-22 season. Things have come full circle for Muñoz, who made his first PGA Tour start at the Sanderson Farms event in 2016. “I never thought I was going to be a PGA Tour player,” Munoz said after his win. “It wasn’t even an option.”

Zach Johnson (97)

Johnson finished T-14 this week at the Sanderson Farms, which is his best finish since a T-16 back in April at the RBC Heritage. Johnson missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August for the first time in his career, finishing 154th in points. He is up 23 spots in the rankings.

2 Down

Patton Kizzire (290)

Kizzire shot 68-74 to miss the cut at the Sanderson Farms, which followed another missed cut at last week’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He missed nine of 11 cuts last season, including a stretch of seven in a row. Kizzire did post a T-13 at the Wyndham six weeks ago but it’s been a rough stretch otherwise.

Luke List (252)

After a sixth-place finish at the PGA Championship last year, List missed six consecutive cuts before a T-77 finish at the Northern Trust, which ended his season. He missed his seventh cut in eight events on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms.

European Tour

2 Up

Danny Willett (85)

Earns his seventh European Tour title and his first on British soil with victory in the BMW PGA Championship, arguably the biggest event outside the majors and WGCs for Europeans. The 2016 Masters winner held off Jon Rahm to win his first tournament since last year’s DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. He did it thanks to superb iron play. He hit 77.8 percent of greens in regulation to share the number one spot in that category with South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Willet was also third in putts per green in regulation, averaging 1.606 putts for every green he hit. Impressive stats over Wentworth’s West Course.

Richie Ramsay (216)

The Scot showed a welcome return to form with a sixth-place finish in the BMW PGA Championship. He did it thanks to great work on the Wentworth greens. The 2006 U.S. Amateur champion averaged 26.3 putts per round, third best in that category for the week. Ramsay was fifth in the Betfred British Masters in May, but has struggled since then with six missed cuts in 12 tournaments. Ramsay was 92nd on the money list before the tournament, and moves 30 places to 62nd.

2 Down

Eddie Pepperell (100)

Eddie P didn’t turn up for the BMW PGA Championship with his best golf. In fact, he didn’t really turn up. The Englishman returned scores of 79 and 76 to miss the cut comfortably. He might have lasted longer if he’d been able to hole a few putts on the Wentworth greens, but he struggled badly with the shortest club in the bag. He averaged 31 putts per round to rank 104th in that category. He missed more than half of his 36 greens, averaging 47.2 percent for the two days, or 111th in the field. Luckily, it’s a short drive from Wentworth to his Oxford home.

Tyrrell Hatton (64)

Another Englishman who was fortunate to have a short drive home on Friday night after missing the cut almost as comfortably as Pepperell. He opened with a 73 but added a 79. Like his compatriot, Hatton couldn’t get to grips with the greens. He also averaged 31 putts each day to share the 104th ranked spot with Eddie P. Hatton finished sixth in the 2016 BMW PGA Championship, and was 30th a year later. However, he’s missed his last two cuts there.

The LPGA was off last week.