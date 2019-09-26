Tiger Woods shows off green jacket for Jimmy Fallon interview

Golf fans haven’t heard much from Tiger Woods in recent weeks outside of last week’s news of his future Skins Game in Japan with Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama.

But a select group of people got to hear from the 15-time major champion alongside late night host Jimmy Fallon earlier this week.

Woods is hosting his first annual Nexus Cup – an exclusive two-day amateur team golf tournament – this week at Liberty National in New Jersey in support of his TGR Foundation. On Tuesday night, Fallon interviewed Woods, who was wearing his Masters green jacket.

Unfortunately for those of us unable to attend, not much video has been released from the event, but here’s a little taste of the evening’s event.

Jimmy Fallon stopped by the inaugural #NEXUSCup opening party to help raise money for the @TGRFound and put @TigerWoods in the hot seat, @FallonTonight-style. pic.twitter.com/p2l1NVMXgA — GOLFTV (@GOLFTV) September 26, 2019

After playing the Skins Game in Japan next month, Woods is expected to tee off his 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.