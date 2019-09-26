Watch: European Tour captures Lee Westwood hole-in-one from a plane

Lee Westwood had a pretty pedestrian start to the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

After starting his round on the 10th hole, the Englishman was 1 under through 16 holes, and then he stepped foot on the par-3 8th hole.

With the 8th playing 188 yards, Westwood took a perfect swing with his 6-iron and made a hole-in-one, which he claims is his second of the year. Westwood made par on his final hole to card a 3-under 69 on Thursday at Carnoustie.

As if making an ace wasn’t impressive enough, the European Tour was able to capture the shot from a plane with a tracer. It’s truly a sight to see.

Hole-in-one.

Filmed from a plane.

With tracer. Sit back and enjoy 🚀#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/WJEs9rlWXu — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) September 26, 2019

Westwood currently sits T-53 after the first round of play. The unique event is played across three courses: Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course – St Andrews. Westwood will play Kingsbarns on Friday.