College golf notebook: Arizona State's depth a good problem to have

The men’s golf team at Arizona State did something this week few teams in the country – if any – are capable of.

Last week the Sun Devils won their season-opener at the Maui Jim Invitational in Scottsdale. In their second tournament, without three of their best players who were in their starting five at the Maui Jim, Arizona State won wire-to-wire at the Trinity Forest Invitational for their second consecutive team victory.

ASU’s Chun An Yu, Won Jun Lee and James Leow were all out of the Trinity Forest lineup because they are competing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur at the Sheshan International Golf Club held in Shanghai, China. The trio are part of a 120-player field from 41 Asia Pacific nations who were competing for an invitation to the 2020 Masters and a spot in the 149th British Open.

After two rounds, Leow is T-5 at 5 under, Chun An Yu is T-16 at 2 under and Won Jun Lee is T-18 at 1 under.

Back to the Sun Devils. If you’re counting, that’s six wins for ASU in its last 10 tournaments, and the Sun Devils’ 11th team title under head coach Matt Thurmond. This season’s senior class also has 11 team wins in the bag.

While ASU’s achievement this week is impressive, plenty more happened this week across the nation.

Golfweek takes a loop around the country to update you on all the latest news in the college game.

Men

The Golfweek/Sagarin men’s team rankings have spoken, and there’s a new No. 1 team in the nation. Despite just having one tournament on the record, a second-place finish to last week’s No. 1 Wake Forest, the Duke Blue Devils have risen to the top of the rankings.

The Demon Deacons drop to No. 2 after their second-place finish at the Old Town Club Collegiate, followed by ASU, Washington (winners of the Old Town Club Collegiate) and Georgia Tech.

Texas Tech, the No. 10 team in the country, also picked up its second consecutive win of the Fall season, claiming the team title at the Inverness Intercollegiate at 4 over, eight shots clear of Tennessee and nine clear of Notre Dame, which also has two wins this season. The Red Raiders dominated in the final round, shooting 12 under as a team to run away with the win. Texas Tech’s Andy Lopez and Michigan State’s James Piot shared individual honors at 2 under.

Georgia Tech and Baylor shared the title, beating out a loaded field at Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invite, with the Bears’ Cooper Dossey winning his third career individual title. Texas, Golfweek’s preseason No. 1 team, finished ninth out of 15 teams in their season-opener.

Women

Wake Forest remains No. 1 in the latest Golfweek/Sagarin women’s team rankings, as does their happy-go-lucky freshman Rachel Kuehn in the individual rankings.

Under first-year head coach Lisa Strom, Kent State climbs to No. 2 after the Golden Flashes won their first two events of the season at the Dick McGuire Invitational and Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate. Texas is ranked third, followed by Oregon State and Arizona State.

Ole Miss and coach Kory Henkes proved that last season “wasn’t just a hoax” after the Rebels cruised in wire-to-wire fashion to win the Golfweek Conference Challenge this week at Red Sky Golf Club in Vail, Colorado.

Deal for UA, Tucson?

The Tucson City Council is considering a deal whereby the Arizona Wildcats golf teams would take on the responsibility of paying for renovations at Randolph North Golf Course, according to a story in the Arizona Daily Star. The Wildcats would get access to a course for both its men’s and women’s teams that’s only four miles from campus, while the city would get long-overdue renovations for a popular, centrally located facility without having to raise taxes or green fees. Could be a win-win for both sides.

Scores and more

Keep up with all the latest college golf tournaments via our scores page and the Golfstat Live app.

