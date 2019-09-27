University of Arizona golf, City of Tucson considering deal on golf course redevelopment

The University of Arizona and the City of Tucson are hoping a proposed golf course partnership is a win-win.

According to a story in the Arizona Daily Star, the Tucson City Council is considering a deal whereby the Arizona Wildcats golf teams would take on the responsibility of paying for renovations at the nearby Randolph North Golf Course.

The Wildcats would get access to a course for both its men’s and women’s teams that’s only four miles from campus, while the city would get long-overdue renovations for a popular, centrally located facility without having to raise taxes or green fees.

The Star reports that “few details are known about the proposal discussed by council with city attorneys behind closed doors,” but City Councilman Paul Cunningham has told his colleagues:

“Randolph North, including any redeveloped version of Randolph North, must remain an affordable public municipal golf course. Any and all improvements to Randolph North shall be for the purpose of establishing a world-class municipal golf facility that provides for an NCAA and professional tour-quality golf experience for the public and for the UA Golf program.”

Arizona’s golf teams currently practice at Sewailo Golf Course at Casino del Sol, which is located about 15 miles from campus.

Another goal of the partnership is to get the course up to snuff in order to once again host a PGA Tour event. The area last hosted the Match Play in Marana, north of Tucson, in 2014. Tucson currently serves as host for the PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic.

If the deal goes through, it would be similar to what Arizona’s rival to the north, Arizona State, and the City of Phoenix accomplished five years ago, when ASU agreed to move to Papago Golf Course.

It’s estimated that the renovations at Randolph North could surpass $20 million and the UA still needs to secure funding, but University President Robert Robbins reportedly supports the proposal and has met with city officials several times to discuss it, according to the Daily Star.