Eamon's Corner: Tony Romo and other celebrity exemptions should play more often

Instead of whining about Tony Romo playing in this week’s Safeway Open, it should be asked if he’s free to play next week, too.

The arguments against celebrities like Romo competing in PGA Tour events on sponsor exemptions usually begin in one of two ways: they’re either cheapening the game or they’re taking a spot away from a golfer that truly deserves it.

The critics are wrong on both accounts.

“Tony Romo isn’t a dilettante,” Lynch says, “he’s proved he has enough game. Not enough to really compete out there, but more than enough not to embarrass himself.”

Romo’s 2-under 70 in the first round of the Safeway Open did more to promote the event and the PGA Tour than any journeyman pro could have achieved.

“Any players upset that he’s on the sidelines while Romo’s inside the ropes, that’s probably got more to do with his play than Romo’s celebrity,” Lynch said.