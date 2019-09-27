Justin Rose, Matthew Jordan on 59 watch in Alfred Dunhill Links

Justin Rose and Matthew Jordan were put on 59 watch in the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Neither managed to break 60, but the two Englishmen are in contention to win the tournament.

Jordan might not need to complete this year’s European Challenge Tour to gain his 2020 European Tour card. Two more good rounds will take care of that.

The 23-year-old Englishman holds the 36-hole lead in the $5 million tournament played over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews’s Old Course.

The Royal Liverpool member takes a one-shot lead into the third round over countryman Matthew Southgate, Scotland’s Calum Hill and Joakim Lagergren of Sweden. Justin Rose lurks one shot behind in a six-way tie for fifth.

SCORES: Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Jordan, who was on the Old Course, was on 59 watch for most of the early part of his second round when he played holes 3-8 in 7-under courtesy of an eagle and five consecutive birdies. The birdie trail petered off on the back nine. Jordan had eight pars and a birdie at the 13th, and had to settle for an 8-under 64.

“After that start, I wanted to keep momentum, because I knew I would have chances,” he said. “You can’t make a few birdies and think, oh, I’ve done my job.

“I was just free-wheeling it really. I wasn’t thinking too much which is probably a good thing. A 59 did cross my mind once. I had my friends here and they were quick to tell me that they wanted the same on the back nine.”

Jordan is making the most of one of few European Tour starts. The 2017 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team member is playing most of his golf on the European Challenge Tour this season. He stands fifth on that circuit’s order of merit and 292nd on the main Tour money list. He excelled in his last main tour outing. He led after the first round of the Betfred Masters in May, eventually finishing 15th. The Alfred Dunhill Links is his last of seven possible invites.

If he goes on to win he can play the main tour for the rest of the season, and earn an exemption until the end of 2021.

Rose matched Jordan’s 64, but over Kingsbarns. He destroyed the front nine with a seven under 28, and was also on 59 watch. However, a double bogey six at the 11th ruined any chance of becoming the second player after Oliver Fisher to record a sub-60 score.

“It was an unbelievable front nine,” Rose said. “Kept me in the tournament and got me in the tournament. Eleven birdies, never going to be disappointed with that.”

Rose is partnering Justin Timberlake in the pro-am event, and gave his celebrity partner a wee bit of recognition for his score.

“I’m taking credit for the 28. J.T. was over the back of the par-five third green in three, putted up near my coin and gave me a perfect read and I made an eagle putt.”