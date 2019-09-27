Safeway Open: Round 3 tee times, TV/streaming info

The third round of the Safeway Open begins Saturday at Silverado Resort & Spa – North Course in Napa, California.

Bryson DeChambeau shot a bogey-free 64 on Friday to jump to first place, two strokes ahead of Nick Watney. DeChambeau had three birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

SAFEWAY OPEN: Scores | Photos

Watney, in solo second at 10-under, finished the second round with a 65 after recording eight birdies and a bogey. Watney is one-shot ahead of a five-way tie for third which includes Justin Thomas who made nine birdies Friday.

First-round co-leader Adam Scott tumbled to T-14 at 6 under after shooting a 73 with four bogeys and three birdies on Friday. Fellow first-round co-leader Andrew Landry finished T-22 after finishing Friday 2-over 74 with three bogeys and a birdie.

Below are tee times for the third round of the Safeway Open.

Safeway Open Round 3 Tee Times

All times are in Eastern.

1st Tee – Saturday

Tee Time Players 11:35 a.m. Tyler Duncan 11:40 a.m. Kristoffer Ventura, Rob Oppenheim 11:50 a.m. Sungjae Im, Lanto Griffin 12 p.m. Kevin Chappell, Ricky Barnes 12:10 p.m. Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger 12:20 p.m. Mark Hubbard, Cameron Tringale 12:30 p.m. Rafael Campos, Scott Harrington 12:40 p.m. Tyler McCumber, Isaiah Salinda 12:50 p.m. Bo Van Pelt, Rhein Gibson 1 p.m. Scott Piercy, Marc Leishman 1:10 p.m. Michael Gilgic, Vaughn Taylor 1:20 p.m. Hank Lebioda, Maverick McNealy 1:30 p.m. Corey Conners, Fabián Gómez 1:40 p.m. Patrick Rodgers, Carlos Ortiz 1:50 p.m. Bo Hoag, Bud Cauley 2 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Zac Blair 2:10 p.m. Harold Varner III, David Hearn 2:20 p.m. Harry Higgs, Chesson Hadley 2:30 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Brian Stuard 2:40 p.m. Brice Garnett, Brandt Snedeker 2:50 p.m. Michael Thompson, Max Homa 3 p.m. Roger Sloan, Aaron Baddeley 3:10 p.m. Cameron Percy, Si Woo Kim 3:20 p.m. Adam Scott, Andrew Landry 3:30 p.m. Charles Howell III, Sebastián Muñoz 3:40 p.m. Jim Furyk, Harris English 3:50 p.m. Talor Gooch, Adam Hadwin 4 p.m. Francesco Molinari, Xinjun Zhang 4:10 p.m. Robby Shelton, Chez Reavie 4:20 p.m. John Oda, Brian Gay 4:30 p.m. Cameron Champ, Colin Morikawa 4:40 p.m. Adam Long, Justin Thomas 4:50 p.m. Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli 5 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau, Nick Watney



Safeway Open TV info

All viewing info is listed in Eastern time.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-9 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 4-9 p.m.