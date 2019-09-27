Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
College golf: Arizona State claims top spot in Bushnell Golfweek Poll

By September 27, 2019 3:07 pm

The Sun Devils are on top after their win at the Maui Jim Invitational.

Ranked second in the Preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, Arizona State earned 14 first-place votes in the latest poll released Friday, five more than Georgia Tech which sits in second place.

Baylor ranks third with one first-place vote followed by Wake Forest and Pepperdine in fourth and fifth. Texas Tech, Duke, Washington, Oklahoma and Texas round out the Top-10.

NCAA Division I men’s college golf ranking

Rank University (First-place votes) Points
1 Arizona State (14) 630
2 Georgia Tech (9) 603
3 Baylor (1) 550
4 Wake Forest (2) 505
5 Pepperdine 478
6 Texas Tech 461
7 Duke 433
8 Washington 423
9 Oklahoma 385
10 Texas 382
11 Texas A&M 354
12 Notre Dame 316
13 Arizona 313
14 North Carolina 282
15 Clemson 249
16 Louisville 224
17 Arkansas 217
18 SMU 171
19 Southern California 170
20 Georgia 145
21 Stanford 126
22 Illinois 121
23 Auburn 107
24 Mississippi 81
25 West Virginia 73

Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 7; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1.

