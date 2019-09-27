College golf: Arizona State claims top spot in Bushnell Golfweek Poll

The Sun Devils are on top after their win at the Maui Jim Invitational.
Ranked second in the Preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, Arizona State earned 14 first-place votes in the latest poll released Friday, five more than Georgia Tech which sits in second place.
Baylor ranks third with one first-place vote followed by Wake Forest and Pepperdine in fourth and fifth. Texas Tech, Duke, Washington, Oklahoma and Texas round out the Top-10.
NCAA Division I men’s college golf ranking
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|1
|Arizona State (14)
|630
|2
|Georgia Tech (9)
|603
|3
|Baylor (1)
|550
|4
|Wake Forest (2)
|505
|5
|Pepperdine
|478
|6
|Texas Tech
|461
|7
|Duke
|433
|8
|Washington
|423
|9
|Oklahoma
|385
|10
|Texas
|382
|11
|Texas A&M
|354
|12
|Notre Dame
|316
|13
|Arizona
|313
|14
|North Carolina
|282
|15
|Clemson
|249
|16
|Louisville
|224
|17
|Arkansas
|217
|18
|SMU
|171
|19
|Southern California
|170
|20
|Georgia
|145
|21
|Stanford
|126
|22
|Illinois
|121
|23
|Auburn
|107
|24
|Mississippi
|81
|25
|West Virginia
|73
Others Receiving Votes: Arkansas, 63; Florida State, 59; Liberty, 47; Louisville, 41; Tennessee, 38; North Florida, 37; UCLA, 27; BYU, 21; TCU, 21; NC State, 17; Cincinnati, 13; Tennessee Tech, 13; Iowa State, 8; UNLV, 6; Fresno State, 4; Kansas, 2; Marquette, 2; Ohio State, 2; San Diego State, 2; Virginia, 2; Arkansas State, 7; Iowa, 1; Notre Dame, 1; Oregon, 1.
Comments