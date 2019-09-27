College golf: Arizona State claims top spot in Bushnell Golfweek Poll

The Sun Devils are on top after their win at the Maui Jim Invitational.

Ranked second in the Preseason Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll, Arizona State earned 14 first-place votes in the latest poll released Friday, five more than Georgia Tech which sits in second place.

Baylor ranks third with one first-place vote followed by Wake Forest and Pepperdine in fourth and fifth. Texas Tech, Duke, Washington, Oklahoma and Texas round out the Top-10.

NCAA Division I men’s college golf ranking

Rank University (First-place votes) Points 1 Arizona State (14) 630 2 Georgia Tech (9) 603 3 Baylor (1) 550 4 Wake Forest (2) 505 5 Pepperdine 478 6 Texas Tech 461 7 Duke 433 8 Washington 423 9 Oklahoma 385 10 Texas 382 11 Texas A&M 354 12 Notre Dame 316 13 Arizona 313 14 North Carolina 282 15 Clemson 249 16 Louisville 224 17 Arkansas 217 18 SMU 171 19 Southern California 170 20 Georgia 145 21 Stanford 126 22 Illinois 121 23 Auburn 107 24 Mississippi 81 25 West Virginia 73