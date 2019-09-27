Tiger Woods, Michael Strahan have putting rematch on Good Morning America

There was a bit of controversy the last time Tiger Woods and Michael Strahan went toe-to-toe on “Good Morning America.”

If you ask Woods, he won the friendly putting challenge. If you ask Strahan, a former seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, they tied.

The two got together earlier this week to settle the score once and for all at Woods’ inaugural Nexus Cup, an exclusive two-day amateur team golf tournament at Liberty National in New Jersey that supports his TGR Foundation.

More: Tiger shows off Masters green jacket for Jimmy Fallon interview

.@TigerWoods is back on top of his game, so @michaelstrahan thought it would be a good time to challenge the golf great to an epic re-match. The golf legend talks #NexusCup, his legacy and what he wants his kids to learn from him. https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/Mz4Zz9fJ7X — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 27, 2019

After Woods won the putt-off (shocker), he sat down with Strahan to talk about multiple topics from his TGR Foundation to his recovery from offseason surgery.

Woods’ TGR Foundation started out teaching golf but has expanded to support education for young kids.

“I wanted to go back to how I was raised,” Woods said of the foundation’s change in direction. “It was family, school and sports. Why is golf out front? We should flip it.”

The conversation then moved to the 15-time major champion’s recovery from a fifth knee surgery, which took place in August.

“I got the clearance last week to start full practice, so I played nine holes the other day,” Woods said of his recovery. “It’s sore, yeah, but now I can start lifting and getting my muscle back.”

Golf fans will see Woods back on the course next month for The Challenge, a Skins game in Japan with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day. Woods will then tee off his 2019-20 PGA Tour campaign at the inaugural Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.