Gear: Titleist TruFeel golf balls

Price: $22.99 per dozen

Specs: Low-compression, two-piece ball available in white, yellow and red

The most played golf balls among professional and elite amateurs are the Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x, but there is a meaningful segment of the golf world that can’t afford those balls or who just don’t want to pay that much. Titleist makes several other offerings for these players, and for years the budget-friendly distance ball was the DT TruSoft.

That ball is being replaced in the Titleist lineup by the new TruFeel, a low-compression, two-piece ball made for people who value distance and soft feel.

Available in white and yellow, with matte red coming in January 2020, the TruFeel has a large core designed to reduce spin for increased distance off the tee. Titleist engineers encased it in a symmetrical cover pattern designed to provide better aerodynamics.

The cover is made from a proprietary formulation that is very soft and made to provide good feel around the greens. It will not deliver the same spin and control of the Pro V1 or the Pro V1x, but for many players that is an acceptable tradeoff for a ball that is less than half the price of Titleist’s premium balls.

Titleist has given the TruSoft a unique four-line alignment system that brackets the sidestamp. It should help golfers establish their target line on the greens more easily. Titleist said it was inspired by the most popular alignment aid on the company’s ball customizer since alignment options were made available in February 2018.